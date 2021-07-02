Leeds woman creates cocktail named as one of best in world in prestigious global competition

Amy Edgley, 27, is a Brand and Studio Ambassador for bars including Hedonist in Leeds city centre.

She created her 'Pear-fection' cocktail for the Patrón Perfectionists competition.

She has now reached the top 30 from more than 200 entrants during the ongoing contest - with voting still open.

Amy, who grew up in Farsley, has perfected her craft during an experience living in New Zealand before returning to Leeds.

Speaking to the YEP, Amy said: "Taking community and connections into mind, I wanted to create a drink which everyone could enjoy and take comfort from.

"I’ve used techniques simple enough for a consumer to recreate but exciting enough to entice a bartender.

"My ingredients come together to create a product which looks and feels premium, perfect for a menu; however, they can also be found at home in a kitchen cupboard with ease.

"It’s no secret that women in the bar industry are often underestimated as leaders in such a male dominated industry.

"To represent Leeds and also the powerful and successful women of the industry is such an achievement.

"I am literally over the moon!"

Amy said the industry had taken a huge hit due to the Covid pandemic.

She added: "This industry has taken a huge hit in the past year, but it has shown just how resilient we all are as a collective.

"The support from everyone in the industry not only here in Leeds, but around the world is huge, constantly encouraging each other to keep on pushing through.

"It literally fills me with joy and pride to be a part of such a wonderful industry.

"Cocktail competitions such as Patrón Perfectionists provide a lot of joy and positivity for bartenders, keeping that creative spark a light.

"I think this has been important during the pandemic, allowing us to come together as a group of likeminded individuals online.

"Looking at it in a positive light, it’s been nice to pause from our busy lives behind the bar and connect online.

"It’s given me the chance to talk to other bartenders and build up an online presence for myself, something which I would have struggled to find time to do."

The vote is set to close on July 22.

To vote, visit: https://www.diffordsguide.com/event/1182/patron-perfectionist-2022/vote

The cocktail recipe described by Amy:

Pear – Fection

Patrón Silver: An award winning, premium Silver tequila. It is soft and sweet on the palate, with bursts of fruit, citrus, and pepper. The star of the show.

Fresh Pear: The use of the whole fruit brings natural sweetness and length to the serve. A Pears refreshing juice and body binds all the flavours.

Lime Agave: Where would Tequila be without Agave?! This drop of syrup, infused with the fresh zest of a lime and its essential oils, brightens the palate, and lifts the Tequila to balance out the Umami in the cocktail.

Black Olives: The perfect bitter pairing to the aromatic fresh Rosemary, adding subtle salinity.

Rosemary: This beautiful herb is Patrón Silvers best friend, enhancing those earthy elements with its lemon-pine qualities. It is aromatic, menthol, wood-like and peppery.