A Leeds woman has shared “amazing” pictures she caught of peregrine falcons settled in the city centre.

Jade Simpson, 37, from Swarcliffe, captured pictures of the birds of prey atop The Parkinson Building this morning (Saturday).

Peregrine falcons have been nesting intermittently on the University of Leeds building since 2018 and cameras have been placed in the nesting space that can be watched live online.

Ms Simpson became interested in wildlife photography in recent years while taking her dog out for walks in the countryside.

She said: “My house was badly damaged in a fire in September 2023 and I was put in temporary accommodation for six months.

“I had to leave my dog at my mum’s so I started taking him out on longer walks out in the countryside and saw a lot of things I didn’t usually see.”

She continued: “I got a camera, even though I didn’t have a clue what I was doing, and have just gone from there!

“Where I live now there’s loads of red kites so I use them to practice and I’ve got some good pictures.”

She said she went to the city centre this morning with the hope of capturing the peregrine falcons, saying: “I got there at about 8 o’clock and parked up outside of the Tesco and hadn’t even shut the door before I saw the first one.”

Ms Simpson shared some of the pictures on social media and they have received over 240 responses, with one person saying they are “amazing”.

Ms Simpson said: “I wasn’t expecting that much of a response. Most people who I know wonder why I do it!”

Since 2018 the university has seen a total of 18 chicks successfully hatch, including four in 2025.

For more information about the peregrine falcons at The Parkinson Building and to watch them live through the cameras click here.