When Jackie Beckett was doing an online yoga class in November 2020 she rolled over and felt like she was lying on a hot water bottle.

Knowing something wasn’t right she went to the doctor who referred her for an ultrasound scan - which revealed something much more complex than the cyst that was first suspected.

Mrs Beckett, 41, of Carr Manor Parade at Chapel Allerton, had an operation to remove an ovary and appendix but surgeons thought the condition might actually be Pseudomyxoma peritonei (PMP) - a rare cancer that often grows slowly and affects the abdominal cavity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The solo charity bike ride will see Oliver Beckett cycle to Hull to catch a ferry, get off in Rotterdam and then aim to cycle 100 miles per day until he reaches Copenhagen - where wife Jackie will be waiting for him having flown over.

In March last year, the diagnosis was eventually confirmed and she was referred to The Christie in Manchester. The hospital is the largest single site cancer centre in Europe and one of just two in the UK that can treat the kind of cancer she had.

Mrs Beckett, a software consultant, underwent an eight hour operation at The Christie where the cancer was scraped off her liver and diaphragm and her remaining ovary, gallbladder, belly button and peritoneal lining were removed.

She said: “The worst part of the whole thing was the first mention of cancer - the first couple of days after that were sickening. The other scariest part was when they mentioned PMP because when you look it up online, it is terrifying.

Oliver Beckett is undertaking a 600 mile cycle across Europe from his home in north Leeds to Copenhagen, the capital city of Denmark. He intends to raise money for the hospital in Manchester which treated his wife to fund further research into PMP.

“I am cancer free and the chance of it reoccurring for me is low but that is not the case for a lot of people.”

Mrs Beckett was lucky enough to not need further chemotherapy, and, with the help of a physiotherapist and dietician she was able to return to work within six weeks and the gym within three months.

The couple credit the care of The Christie with her recovery and now Oliver, 34, is undertaking a 600 mile cycle across Europe, from their home in north Leeds to Copenhagen, the capital city of Denmark.

He intends to raise money for the hospital to fund further research into PMP.

Jackie and Oliver Beckett. The Chapel Allerton couple are looking to fundraise for The Christie hospital in Manchester where Jackie was treated for a very rare type of cancer. Pictures by Tony Johnson

A legal specialist at Stowe Family Law in Harrogate, he admits he is no avid cyclist but said a bake sale wouldn’t have quite the effect he was hoping for.

Taking place between April 9 and 14, the solo ride will see him cycle to Hull to catch a ferry on the first day. He will get off in Rotterdam and then aim to cycle 100 miles per day until he reaches Copenhagen - where Jackie will be waiting for him having flown over.

Mr Beckett said: “With The Christie we had a liaison nurse, she was awesome and knew exactly what was going on and put our mind at ease.

“For me the worst thing was being completely helpless, there was nothing I could do aside from being supportive - but you can’t control it so this is my way of trying to do something.”

Mr Beckett borrowed a bike from his brother in June last year as a way to clear his head from the situation and ended up buying his own bike.

He added: “In the back of my head I thought I would like to do something to give back and the idea of a long bike ride came up. We thought about Copenhagen because we both want to go and I will cycle over there.

“Training has been difficult because of the weather and there have been some punctures along the way but I am quite looking forward to the challenge.”

He has been sponsored by business supporters Stowe Family Law, Make Positive in Manchester, Oriel Chambers, Roach Bros in Hull, Sutton Dental Practice in Hull.