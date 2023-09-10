Experts say the warnings flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds; where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services; spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures; some communities might become cut off if roads flood; power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost; fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life.