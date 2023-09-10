Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Leeds weather: Exact time thunderstorms set to strike in city with hour by hour forecast

Leeds is today bracing itself for heavy thunderstorms after days of sweltering temperatures.
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 10th Sep 2023, 07:49 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2023, 07:49 BST
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the city with thunderstorms and heavy rain expected later today.

Experts say the warnings flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds; where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services; spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures; some communities might become cut off if roads flood; power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost; fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life.

Here is an hour-by-hour forecast:

8am – Sunny, 19 degrees

9am – Cloudy, 20 degrees

10am – Light rain, 21 degrees

11am – Heavy rain, 21 degrees

12pm – Cloudy, 21 degrees

1pm – Cloudy, 22 degrees

2pm – Cloudy 22 degrees

3pm – Light rain shower, 23 degrees

4pm – Light rain shower, 24 degrees

5pm – Thunder shower, 23 degrees

6pm – Thunder shower, 23 degrees

7pm – Cloudy, 23 degrees

8pm – Cloudy, 22 degrees

9pm – Light rain shower, 22 degrees

10pm – Light rain shower, 22 degrees

11pm – Light rain shower, 21 degrees

