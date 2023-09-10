Leeds weather: Exact time thunderstorms set to strike in city with hour by hour forecast
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the city with thunderstorms and heavy rain expected later today.
Experts say the warnings flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds; where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services; spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures; some communities might become cut off if roads flood; power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost; fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life.
Here is an hour-by-hour forecast:
8am – Sunny, 19 degrees
9am – Cloudy, 20 degrees
10am – Light rain, 21 degrees
11am – Heavy rain, 21 degrees
12pm – Cloudy, 21 degrees
1pm – Cloudy, 22 degrees
2pm – Cloudy 22 degrees
3pm – Light rain shower, 23 degrees
4pm – Light rain shower, 24 degrees
5pm – Thunder shower, 23 degrees
6pm – Thunder shower, 23 degrees
7pm – Cloudy, 23 degrees
8pm – Cloudy, 22 degrees
9pm – Light rain shower, 22 degrees
10pm – Light rain shower, 22 degrees
11pm – Light rain shower, 21 degrees