Leeds United v Blackburn Rovers: Fans kick off festive food drive ahead of Championship clash

Please lend your support and make a difference.

The Leeds Fans Foodbank calls on supporters to donate the essential items needed in the run up to the Christmas.

The initiative kicks off on Saturday from 1pm ahead of the Whites taking on Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road in the Championship.

It has been organised by Leeds United Supporters’ Trust and fanzine The Square Ball who have joined forces to support two foodbanks - Leeds North West and Leeds South East.

They each provide emergency food supplies to people in crisis and at this time of year the colder weather heaps on additional pressure and increasingly families are unable to cover the basic costs of living such as heating bills, food and other essentials, meaning they’re often choosing between heating or eating.

A spokeswoman for Leeds United Supporters’ Trust said: “We’re pleased to once again launch the festive food drive with Leeds Fans Foodbank to generate extra support at this time of year, our generous supporters have already donated over 1,500 meals this season, but in the run up to Christmas the foodbanks expect to see an increase in emergency food parcels so we need to do more.

"We’re pleased to be able to get all fans involved by doing a charity walk to try and raise more awareness and collect more funds. If every Leeds United fan attending the game brought at least one food item that would see the foodbanks have enough product for the entire festive period.”

A charity walk has also been organised to coincide with the away game at Huddersfield Town on Saturday, December 7. It sets off from Elland Road at around 6am across to the John Smiths Stadium. The walk is roughly 13 miles taking around five hours to complete with breaks in between.

The walk also has the support of the Huddersfield Town Supporters’ Trust will also be joining in to raise funds for their own local foodbank collection.

The aim is to raise £10,000 in addition to the £3,000 already raised on the Just Giving page and collect more than 5,000 meals.

Those wanting to take part in the walk are being urged to collect £100 in sponsorship. Anyone wanting more details are asked to email: walk@leedsunitedtrust.com