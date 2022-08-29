Leeds United star to return to West Yorkshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder, who played more than 100 times for The Whites, will be giving a talk about his illustrious career at Liquid Spirit in Castleford in November.

Palmer, who is now 56, was brought to Elland Road by Leeds boss Howard Wilkinson in 1994 for £2.6 million and spent three years at the club.

He was brought in to add some much-needed bite to the team’s midfield, but he often proved a divisive figure among the fans.

Carlton Palmer during his Leeds days.

He was capped 18 times for England with his slender 6ft 3”-frame often making him awkward to play against.

With a career spanning more than 20 years and 12 clubs, he later enjoyed stints as a football manager in the lower leagues.

He released his autobiography in 2017 – It Is What It Is – chronicling not just his football antics, but his personal life which include bouts of heavy drinking and even partying with Rod Stewart hours before a crucial match.

In 2016 he needed a life-saving five-hour operation for a heart condition following his collapse during an exhibition match in China for senior players.

His heart had to be jolted using a defibrillator after it reached a dangerously-high 220 beats a minute.

The event in Castleford is being organised for November 3, from 7pm to 11pm, with tickets costing £20 or £35 for for a meet and greet.