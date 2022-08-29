Leeds United star to return to West Yorkshire
Lanky former Leeds United star Carlton Palmer will be returning to the region for a speaking event later in the year.
The midfielder, who played more than 100 times for The Whites, will be giving a talk about his illustrious career at Liquid Spirit in Castleford in November.
Palmer, who is now 56, was brought to Elland Road by Leeds boss Howard Wilkinson in 1994 for £2.6 million and spent three years at the club.
He was brought in to add some much-needed bite to the team’s midfield, but he often proved a divisive figure among the fans.
He was capped 18 times for England with his slender 6ft 3”-frame often making him awkward to play against.
With a career spanning more than 20 years and 12 clubs, he later enjoyed stints as a football manager in the lower leagues.
He released his autobiography in 2017 – It Is What It Is – chronicling not just his football antics, but his personal life which include bouts of heavy drinking and even partying with Rod Stewart hours before a crucial match.
In 2016 he needed a life-saving five-hour operation for a heart condition following his collapse during an exhibition match in China for senior players.
His heart had to be jolted using a defibrillator after it reached a dangerously-high 220 beats a minute.
The event in Castleford is being organised for November 3, from 7pm to 11pm, with tickets costing £20 or £35 for for a meet and greet.
For more details call 07933 622321 or visit AG Memorabilia on Facebook.