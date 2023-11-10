Leeds United shirt worn by club legend Albert Johanneson to go under hammer

A 1966 football shirt worn by a Leeds United trailblazer is set to go under the hammer.

Souyth African winger Albert Johanneson made 200 appearances for Leeds between 1961 and 1969, netting 67 goals as a part of the Don Revie side which won promotion to the First Division in 1964 and would become the first black African to play in an FA Cup final a year later.

Now a shirt worn by Johanneson featuring 23 signatures of squad members including the trailblazer himself is set to go under the hammer next week with a guide price of £6,500 to £7,500.

The white crew-neck, long-sleeved shirt has stains and holes and features signatures of Leeds squad members including Barrie Wright, Jack Charlton, Willie Bell, Paul Reaney, John Giles, Paul Madeley, Terry Cooper, Billy Bremner and Norman Hunter.

Albert Johanneson.

David Wilson-Turner, Head of sports memorabilia at Hansons, said: “The shirt was match-worn by Johanneson but we’re not able to clarify exactly which game it was. Nevertheless, interest is strong because this is an exceptional piece of Leeds United memorabilia relating to a ground-breaking player.

He added: “Johanneson was a South African-born professional footballer who was one of the first high- profile black men, of any nationality, to play top-flight football in England. He is recognised as being the first person of African heritage to play in an FA Cup final in 1965 for Leeds United.

“Today, Johanneson is hailed by many as having paved the way for the many talented black players who shine bright in the English Premier League and at every level in British football, especially those with South African roots.

“He is viewed as a courageous pioneer considering the racial discrimination he suffered from spectators. He endured monkey chants and bananas being thrown at him.”

The shirt worn by Albert Johanneson.

Leeds United legend Billy Bremner once said: “Albert was incredible - he would spin, turn and leave defenders 10 yards behind in the blink of an eye.”

Johanneson finished his career at York City where he made 26 appearances. Sadly, post-football, he was dogged by ill health. He died in September 1995 aged 55.