Roman Booker, 11, flew from Chicago to Leicestershire for Christmas and was overjoyed when his parents surprised him with tickets for the Whites' fixture against Aston Villa on December 28.

When the game was called off due to Covid-19 cases in the squad, Roman was left in tears after hopes for his first visit to Elland Road in more than three years were dashed.

"He was crying his eyes out," Roman's dad David told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roman Booker, 11, flew over from Chicago to watch Leeds United face Aston Villa - before the game was postponed

"He was so excited and when the news came through on Sky Sports, it was the worst thing that could have happened.

"We decided to still go to Leeds in the hope of seeing a player, even though I knew they'd probably be in lockdown."

Roman, a promising footballer, has a big following of Whites fans on his YouTube and Instagram channels where he shares videos of his skills and training.

Roman's Christmas present was saved after the club stepped in, giving him a private tour of Elland Road and a message from Patrick Bamford

After David posted a picture of Roman outside the ground, sharing his disappointment, fans shared the post in its thousands - and it caught the attention of Leeds United' s media team.

The club arranged a private tour of Elland Road the following day and Roman received a personal message from Patrick Bamford, making the trip to Leeds one he will never forget.

Roman said: "I was so happy, I was gutted that the game was cancelled but the stadium tour was amazing.

"It was an unbelievable experience, the tour guide showed us around the stadium and the changing rooms.

"The club means everything to me, I love football and it's my dream to play for Leeds."

Roman and his family moved to Chicago five years ago and the youngster was offered a trial at Leeds United just before the pandemic, but he was unable to fly over when Covid restrictions were introduced.

"The support from fans has been unbelievable," David, who grew up in Wetherby, added.

"It proves the power of social media, even though sometimes it can be negative. Fans were trying to help and sent us so many messages, it makes you proud to be from Leeds."