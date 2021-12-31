Leeds United save young fan's Christmas after he flew over from Chicago to watch postponed Aston Villa game at Elland Road
A Leeds United fan and YouTube star has been gifted with the Christmas present of his dreams - after travelling more than 3,000 miles to Elland Road to watch a game that was postponed.
Roman Booker, 11, flew from Chicago to Leicestershire for Christmas and was overjoyed when his parents surprised him with tickets for the Whites' fixture against Aston Villa on December 28.
When the game was called off due to Covid-19 cases in the squad, Roman was left in tears after hopes for his first visit to Elland Road in more than three years were dashed.
"He was crying his eyes out," Roman's dad David told the Yorkshire Evening Post.
"He was so excited and when the news came through on Sky Sports, it was the worst thing that could have happened.
"We decided to still go to Leeds in the hope of seeing a player, even though I knew they'd probably be in lockdown."
Roman, a promising footballer, has a big following of Whites fans on his YouTube and Instagram channels where he shares videos of his skills and training.
After David posted a picture of Roman outside the ground, sharing his disappointment, fans shared the post in its thousands - and it caught the attention of Leeds United' s media team.
The club arranged a private tour of Elland Road the following day and Roman received a personal message from Patrick Bamford, making the trip to Leeds one he will never forget.
Roman said: "I was so happy, I was gutted that the game was cancelled but the stadium tour was amazing.
"It was an unbelievable experience, the tour guide showed us around the stadium and the changing rooms.
"The club means everything to me, I love football and it's my dream to play for Leeds."
Roman and his family moved to Chicago five years ago and the youngster was offered a trial at Leeds United just before the pandemic, but he was unable to fly over when Covid restrictions were introduced.
"The support from fans has been unbelievable," David, who grew up in Wetherby, added.
"It proves the power of social media, even though sometimes it can be negative. Fans were trying to help and sent us so many messages, it makes you proud to be from Leeds."
