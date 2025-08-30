A limited-edition figurine of Ao Tanaka has been released to mark Leeds United’s return to the Premier League.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tribute to the Japanese cult hero Is the latest recruit to the El Loco Gnome collection.

El Loco Gnome’s creations have become a cult favourite among Leeds supporters worldwide, with customers in over 30 countries since its first release of their Marcelo Bielsa Gnome in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then the range has expanded to include Bielsa-era icons such as Mateusz Klich, Pablo Hernández, Gjanni Alioski, and Gaetano Berardi, as well as festive Bielsa decorations and the creators are hopeful that the Tanaka is the first in a new line of new Elland Road heroes to be to be immortalised in figurine form.

Ao Tanaka as an El Loco Gnome figurine. | Third Party

Creator, Stephen Deacon, said: “With the new season underway, you may think we are a little late to the promotion party, but we went a little bit too early last year when we released a Summerville and Rutter after the play off final defeat!

“The response to the Tanaka has been brilliant and I would like to thank everyone who pre-ordered one over the Summer and helped make this happen”.

Sign up for free news, sport and retro news

Each Tanaka figurine has been meticulously hand-painted in the club’s iconic yellow title-winning away kit, with each one standing at around 21 centimetres tall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The prototype of the new release recently made a small cameo in Adidas’ official 2024/25 Leeds United away kit launch video, appearing beside club legend Mark Viduka in “The Duke” pub — a nod to Tanaka’s growing popularity among the Elland Road faithful.

The Ao Tanaka figurine is available now via: https://ellocognome.co.uk/collections/el-loco-gnome-latest-additions/products/leeds-ao-tanaka-inspired-figurine