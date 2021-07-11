Leeds United Foundation to host first ever golf day with players past and present
It is an event which is hoped will see Leeds United fans chipping in for a good cause.
The Leeds United Foundation is set to host its inaugural golf day on Yorkshire Day - Sunday, August 1 - at Wetherby Golf Club.
The day will see Whites players both past and present, including the current first team, play alongside members of the public, fans and supporters to raise money for the Foundation.
The Foundation serves over 15,000 people each year through more than 20 different programmes which provide over half a million hours of activity.
Covid-19 has prevented the Foundation delivering much of its fee-generating activity over the last 18 months.
However, it has spent time continuing to support community organisations working in foodbanks, supporting the elderly with healthy walks activity and volunteering in the NHS Vaccination Centre.
The day will help raise funds for these programmes, including its National Citizen Service scheme. delivering an exclusive summer initiative with students at Woodkirk Academy. The two-week programme was a huge success, with around 30 students taking part in various exciting and adventurous team building activities as well as a number of educational workshops on a range of different topics.
Some of the workshops the youngsters took part in included those on presentation skills, public speaking and debate, self-defence, media and politics, and an art and creativity workshop with avid Leeds United supporter and local artist Burley Banksy.
* Fundraising opportunities including the chance to play with a player past or present as well as sponsoring a hole or the balls are still available. For further information please contact [email protected]
