Elliot James Bransby was an avid fan of Leeds United fan and keen footballer, training at Collingham Juniors FC in his youth. After his death in 2019 at the age of 30, his dad, David Bransby, wanted to put something together that would honour him and two other footballers that have died – Daniel Yorath and Gary Speed – while raising money for charity.

David, 66, said: “It's costing me thousands of pounds in my personal time. That's what it's costing me, but I'm doing this for Elliot, every single thing I do in my life now, I'm doing in Elliot's memory.”

The Elliot James Bransby Memorial Football Match will be held on Sunday July 16 at Hemsworth M.W.F.C, Just Football MDC Stadium in Wakefield. Team Yorath and Team Speed will be going up against each other, managed by Daniel Yorath’s father, Terry Yorath, and former Leeds United manager Howard Wilkinson respectively.

Elliot James Bransby, a Leeds United fan, died in 2019 at the age of 30.

​All money raised through the tickets for the event will be going to men’s mental health charity Andy’s Man Club and The Disabilities Trust, which has a rehabilitation centre named after Daniel Yorath. Elliot’s dad added: “The connection with Andy's Man Club is that they are there for people like Gary, like me. If I wasn't doing this, I would be needing them. Elliott did not take his own life. Elliott did not have a disability. The connections are with the footballers.”

Along with his co-organisers Colin Woods and Damian Locke, David has organised a raffle for people to get involved with. There is a prize to win two seats and hospitality in the director’s box to any Leeds United home game as well as signed copies of The First Half by the sister of Daniel Yorath and television presenter Gabby Logan, and My Journey by Leeds United physiotherapist Alan Sutton. People can also win the opportunity to play golf with well-known footballers, referees and golfers – including Andy Couzens, Tony Dorigo, Martin Atkinson, Jonathan Moss, Jon Newsome, John Pearson and Danny Mills.

David has also prepared prizes for those who are not interested in football or golf. Up for grabs, in this ultimate Saturday and Sunday night out raffle, is a fully-paid for date night that begins at Franco Manca, Trinity Street, and ends at ibis Styles Hotel on Wade Lane and activities throughout the night. There are also two pairs of tickets to The Wonder of Stevie in October up for grabs.

​David said: “I'm looking forward to seeing 2,000 people at this stadium. I believe that we're all there to support Elliot – some of them will be there to support Gary Speed’s family, some of them will be support Daniel Yorath’s family and some of them will be just because Leeds United football is ultimately the end result.

Elliot James Bransby, left, with his dad, David Bransby, right.