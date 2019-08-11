Leeds United fan's book charts highs and lows of following England

A Lifelong Leeds United fan who has travelled the world supporting England has written a book on the passion, pain and odd moment of joy involved.

Glynn Davies said his book called 'About the Game: The Lot' is about the laughs, hopes, occasional highs and inevitable lows of England supporters.

The front and back covers of the book.

It starts with a 1994 USA World Cup qualifier at Wembley against the Dutch and covers France 1998, Portugal 2004, Germany 2006 and South Africa 2010.

Mr Davies, 53, of Sidcup in Kent, hails from Southampton and decided to become a Leeds United supporter in around 1970.

Mr Davies said: "I was four of five-years old and my cousin was an Arsenal fan.

"I decided whoever beat Arsenal next would be the team I would follow."

He was a Leeds United season ticket holder from 1994 to 2002 and regularly travelled to Elland Road from his then home in London.

Father-of-two Mr Davies, who works as a salesman, said he had to call time on travelling to every United home game due to family commitments.

He then decided he would focus on travelling to as many England games as he could.

Describing the book, Mr Davies said: "It takes you through what it's really like being a fan.

"It's about the passion, the search for tickets and the hope of winning.

It is amazing to be in another country supporting your own country and hoping that cheering your team on can help them to win and come home with a trophy one day."

Recalling the highs and quirky stories from following England over the years, Mr Davies said: "The best one was in Germany in 2006 when England beat Ecuador with a David Beckham free kick. The roof just came off the stand when that one went in.

"We were in Moscow for a European qualifier against Russia in 2007 when the Russian army parked a tank in front of the hotel the fans were staying in.

"During the World Cup in South Africa in 2010 and we got pulled over for speeding and had to go to the police station to pay the fine.

"The desk sergeant was a football fan and he told the officer to let us go and we got a police escort to the game."

Mr Davies said he remains an avid Leeds United fan and is confident the Bielsa era will bring success, adding: "To have that belief back in the team and the excitement now is just amazing after so many years in the doldrums."

'About the Game - The Lot' by Glynn Davies is available via amazon.co.uk