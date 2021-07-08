Andy McGuire, 34, of Hunslet, was introduced to the audience at the end of Saturday night's performance of Tudor musical Six.

Leeds United fan Andy, who is also an actor and dancer, got down on one knee and proposed to girlfriend Natalie Pilkington.

The audience 'went ballistic' when she said yes as the rest of the cast showered the couple with confetti.

It was the last of an eight show run for Six, which is billed as a modern retelling of the lives of the six wives of Henry VIII presented as a pop concert.

Natalie, 31, was starring as Anne Boleyn on Saturday night.

Andy, who is a cousin of Leeds Rhinos legend Danny McGuire, said he met Natalie four and a half years ago when the pair appeared in pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk in Lancashire.

Andy said: "It was top secret and Natalie didn't even know I was at the theatre.

"She thought I was working on my own show.

"The audience went absolutely ballistic. We were both incredibly happy."

Andy went to Hunslet St Mary's Primary School and Intake High School in Bramley.

He is a former child actor who appeared in TV show Heartbeat and spent two years in a West End production of Oliver from age 10 to 12.

Actor Natalie Pilkington appearing in Six.

Andy now works as a theatre producer and has his own touring show called Million Dollar Man, which he describes as a mix between Magic Mike and Cirque du Soleil.

The morning after the proposal, Andy tweeted: “Still cannot get over last night! I’m so overwhelmed with all your lovely messages & tweets I promise I’ve read every single one! OMG I’M ENGAGED!"