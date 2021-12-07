Leeds United fan makes incredible discovery of Don Revie's Elland Road seat in junk yard

The much-loved manager spent 13 seasons at Elland Road before his departure in 1974.

Sean Birch - of Birch and Co hairdressers on Yeadon High Street - visited a Shipley junk shop looking for new furniture for his barbers shop in 2019.

Having found the perfect cinema-style chairs to spruce up, Sean returned home to get to work.

However, to his astonishment whilst stripping back the wood on the chairs, Sean discovered the names of many of the management team at Elland Road from the era.

Since being restored by Mr Birch, the incredible memorabilia has featured in an Antiques Roadshow episode, as well as across radio and newspaper bulletins.

Furniture expert Lennox Cato valued the chairs, saying had United been in the Premiership the chairs could be worth even more.

Mr Cato said: "It is a shame that Leeds have dropped down a bit. If they were as big as the other big names, then the value would be quite high."

When valuing the less-celebrated player's names Mr Cato said: "I think the lesser names could be £60-£80 each."

However, for Mr Revie's chair, the value was considerably more.

He continued: "This holds courts because it was the man himself who sat on this chair and directed that team to their glory, when they won the FA cup.

"I personally could see this sell for £500, £600, £800, maybe £1,200 just for one chair.

DEPARTURE: Don Revie's final game as Leeds United manager was on April 27, 1974

"So you're looking, really, at a collection worth about £3,000."

Sean said said: "I bought six originally.

"But it's like getting a scratchcard, once you start getting a name you can't stop, so I went and bought another nine."

The chairs are now set to go up for auction next week in North Yorkshire with hundreds of eager fans expected to bid.

The auction is set to be held on Wednesday December 15 at Tennants Auctioneers in Leyburn, North Yorkshire.

Mr Revie took the club into the top tier of English football and is revered by fans.

He was awarded an OBE in 1969.

Sadly Mr Revie died after a battle with motor neurone disease aged 61 in 1989.