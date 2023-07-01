The city has the second highest number of unclaimed estates in the country, according to research into the Treasury’s database by the wills and probate solicitors at Beecham Peacock. Latin for ‘vacant goods’, bona vacantia is the term given to ownerless property, which by law passes to the Crown.

If a person dies without a will in their name, their possessions will pass to their next of kin – such as their children or married partner. However, if the deceased has no known kin, their possessions pass to the Crown, which administers their estate until a relative makes a claim on their estate. The UK government publishes a list of estates, which is updated frequently to include the latest unclaimed estates.

The Beecham Peacock research found that Smith is the most commonly-held surname to have an unclaimed estate, with 111 different estates remaining unclaimed as of June 14. Birmingham is the area with the most unclaimed estates with 152, followed by Leeds with 107.

There are more than 100 unclaimed estates waiting to be inherited in Leeds (Photo: Chris - stock.adobe.com)

The most popular surnames with unclaimed estates

Gob.UK hosts a list of unclaimed estates, which is updated daily with details of new estates. The list covers unclaimed estates with dates of death ranging all the way back to June 1974 – almost fifty years ago.

The document contains information about aliases that the person might’ve had in order to try and reconcile their estate with relatives. Some of the entries feature a little extra information on why the estate has remained unclaimed – such as missing death certificates, and people who died while domiciled in another country.

As of June 14, there were 6,370 estates remaining unclaimed as bona vacantia. If your last name is the same as one of the names listed below, you’ve got the best chance of being entitled to some or all of their estate.

Smith: 111

Jones: 71

Williams: 47

Brown: 46

Taylor: 41

Wilson: 35

Thomas: 33

Johnson: 31

Davies: 30

Ryan: 26

The regions with the most unclaimed estates

The dataset also includes information on which region of the country the unclaimed estate is. While the estate may not include property, the estate will be based in that area.

Below are the areas with the highest numbers of unclaimed estates – if you’re aware of a distant family member passing away in one of these areas, you may be entitled to their unclaimed estate.

Birmingham, West Midlands: 152

Leeds, West Yorkshire: 107

Bradford, West Yorkshire: 69

Camden, London (NW1): 66

Lewisham, London (SE13): 62

Leicester, Leicestershire: 60

Nottingham, Nottinghamshire: 59

Croydon, Surrey: 57

Southampton, Hampshire: 54

Hammersmith, London (W6): 53

How to claim an unclaimed estate

If you believe you may be entitled to a deceased relative’s unclaimed estate, there are some steps you’ll have to take to discover what’s yours. First, you’ll have to check whether the relative’s estate is listed with the Crown. If you’re able to find the estate you believe is your relative’s – from this extensive GOV.UK document – you’ll have to confirm that you’re an entitled relative.

Once you’ve done so, you’ll be entitled to make a claim to the estate. You may be entitled to a portion of the estate or all of it, depending on whether there are any other claimants.

