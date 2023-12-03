Leeds unclaimed estates: New December list of 114 estates you could inherit if you have these surnames
The Treasury has released its December 2023 list of every estate that you could be entitled to if you have one of 114 surnames. An unclaimed estate is when someone has died without having an effective will in place, and no family comes forward to claim their estate.
When this happens, the deceased’s property becomes ‘ownerless property’ and is taken into possession by the Crown. However, within a 12-year period from when the Crown possesses the estate, family members can come forward if they believe they are entitled to a share of the deceased’s relative’s property.
For unclaimed estates before 1997, the Treasury will allow claims up to 30 years from the date of the person’s death, subject to no interest being paid on the money that is held - if the claim is received after the 12-year period has ended.
An unclaimed estate, according to the Treasury, might be any form of property, including buildings, money, or personal possessions. There are currently 114 unclaimed estates that belonged to people who died in Leeds, as of December 1.
Who is entitled to an unclaimed estate?
If someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will the following relatives are entitled to the estate in the order shown below:
- Husband, wife or civil partner
- Children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so on
- Mother or father
- Brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews)
- Half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood or their children). ‘Half ’ means they share only one parent with the deceased
- Grandparents
- Uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants)
- Half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children). ‘Half’ means they only share one grandparent with the deceased, not both
If you are, for example, a first cousin of the deceased, you would only be entitled to share in the estate if there are no relatives above you in the order of entitlement, for example, a niece or nephew. Visit the Government website to make your claim or find out more information about the deceased.
Surnames of the unclaimed estates in Leeds
Barker
Burton
Davis
Devlin
Kruger
Taylor
Cooke
Andrews
Arnold
Avalon
Beaumont
Belaj
Birkett
Browne
Bryll
Burnham
Carter
Catton
Clifford
Cooke
Crawley
Czyz
Davies
Dingle
Dolan
Duggan
Dzenis
Ellis
Ellis
Fay
Fiscor
Fletcher
Garnett
Gilmore
Gilroy
Goodwin
Habshaw
Hammond
Hart
Hartley
Henderson
Higgins
Holdsworth
Howden
Hudson
Hurcombe
Isaacs
James
Jones
Jones
Jones
Jones
Karklinis
Kmet
Kutkevicius
Landy
Lewis
Lonsborough
Love
Mann
McBride
McDermott
McKean
McLaren
Miskiw
Moore
Morris
Mullan
Mullen
Murphy
Murray
Murray
O'Brien
O'Hosi
O'Shea
O'Sullivan
Podola
Pollitt
Pylypenko
Raudsepp
Rhodes
Robinson
Rooney
Routledge
Samuel
Scott
Sheriden
Singh
Smith
Smith
Smith
Stewart
Stinson
Szostak
Taylor
Taylor
Taylor
Thompson
Todd
Voulgaris
Vukotic
Walton
Watson
Whelan
Wilcox
Williams
Winfield
Winter
Wood
Yusuff
Zlobicki
Garvey
Jackson-Ward
Majczak