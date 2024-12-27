Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leeds TV presenter is set to make his national debut in an upcoming Channel 5 programme.

George Ward, who is the sole presenter and producer of ‘Your Yorkshire’ on Freeview 7, will reflect on the launch of his career in Edinburgh when a firework display didn’t quite go to plan.

The hilarious clip will appear alongside several other ‘fails’ in a programme called ‘When Parties Go Horribly Wrong’, which is scheduled to air on Saturday (December 28).

Leeds-born George grew up in Scotland and secured his roving reporter role on the Edinburgh TV channel back in 2014, shortly after graduating from Edinburgh Napier University.

He went on to present and produce hundreds of live and pre-recorded reports from across Scotland and currently appears on Local TV Leeds daily, with his videos regularly published by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“Having the chance to reflect on the launch of my career in this way has been a surreal yet enjoyable way to end the year,” said George. “I’ve always wanted to work in TV and I remember the launch night of ‘The Fountainbridge Show’ in January 2015 like it was yesterday.

“Even though the firework display was more of a fire-didn’t-work display, the rest of the programme went off with a bang and I’m proud to have been part of the STV Edinburgh team and subsequent STV2 team which produced hundreds of hours of quality content in Edinburgh and across Scotland.

“I’m thoroughly looking forward to tuning in to ‘When Parties Go Horribly Wrong’ and I’m hopeful the programme will make for entertaining viewing this Christmas.”

George was nominated for the Royal Television Society Yorkshire Presenter Award both in 2020 and 2022.

‘When Parties Go Horribly Wrong’ airs on Saturday (December 28) at 10pm on Channel 5 and will also be available on My5.