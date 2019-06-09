Leeds Triathlon 2019: Sixteen inspiring photos of the amateur competitors in action

The event consists of several age-group waves for amateur triathletes - including those competing in the British Standard Distance Championships - before the elite men's and women's events for professional competitors begin in the afternoon. All participants complete a swim in Waterloo Lake at Roundhay Park, and for amateurs the transitions also take place in the park. The elite triathletes complete a different course through the city centre but all entrants finish in front of the World Series grandstand in Millennium Square.

1. Support Crowds cheer amateur competitors on

2. Home straight Amateur triathletes run along the Headrow

3. Approaching the finish Female triathletes run through the city centre

4. Race for all All ages of athlete took part

