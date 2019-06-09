Age-group

Leeds Triathlon 2019: Sixteen inspiring photos of the amateur competitors in action

The ITU World Series triathlon arrived in Leeds today.

The event consists of several age-group waves for amateur triathletes - including those competing in the British Standard Distance Championships - before the elite men's and women's events for professional competitors begin in the afternoon. All participants complete a swim in Waterloo Lake at Roundhay Park, and for amateurs the transitions also take place in the park. The elite triathletes complete a different course through the city centre but all entrants finish in front of the World Series grandstand in Millennium Square.

Crowds cheer amateur competitors on

Amateur triathletes run along the Headrow

Female triathletes run through the city centre

All ages of athlete took part

