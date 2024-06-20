Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Headingley is set to welcome one of its biggest crowds in years tomorrow night (June 21), as thousands turn out in tribute to Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow.

The stadium will be filled to capacity with fans for the Betfred Super League clash with Leigh, which comes three weeks after the tragic death of rugby league hero Rob.

His death after a four-and-a-half year battle with MND (motor neurone disease) sent shockwaves across the country, with mourners leaving a sea of floral tributes at the stadium's South Stand. Rob's family and former teammates are expected to be among those honouring his legacy.

Leeds will wear a specially-designed kit that features a touching image of Rob with best friend and former teammate Kevin Sinfield, with profits going to charity.

Coincidentally, tomorrow's clash falls on Global MND Awareness Day.

Leeds chief executive Gary Hetherington said: “The game is significant in itself but the occasion is all about bringing together what will be pretty much a capacity crowd who are all coming to pay their respects to Rob Burrow, and his contribution to rugby league and MND.

“I have spoken many times to Rob’s father, Geoff, who remembers bringing Rob to his first ever game when he was around five years old, and it was Leeds versus Leigh at Headingley.

“His struggle with MND has been remarkable, and it has certainly brought rugby league together. Tomorrow is an opportunity for people to come to the game and to pay tribute to an iconic rugby league player and an iconic person.”

A host of former teammates will be present tomorrow including Danny Buderus, current general manager of football for Newcastle Knights in Australia’s NRL, who flew in on Wednesday and will return Down Under on Saturday, plus Ali Lauitiiti and Andrew Dunemann.

The special kit for the game was designed by Cath Muir, who was diagnosed with MND in 2014. A portion of the profits from each shirt sold will be donated to the Leeds Hospitals Charity appeal to build the Rob Burrow Centre for MND in Seacroft.

Former Leeds Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith left by mutual consent on Wednesday, following a defeat at Hull FC.