Leeds teenager 'over the moon' after winning pilgrimage package to Mecca in raffle at Harehills charity event

A Leeds teenager said he was “over the moon” after winning a packaged deal for a pilgrimage to Mecca at a charity event.

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 8th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST- 1 min read

Adam Jalil won the packaged deal for two – which is worth around £1,500 – at a charity event held by the Al Falal Society at the Bilal Centre on Conway Road in Harehills on Tuesday.

Adam explained that the Al Falal Society is a charity that raises funds for people in need in Pakistan. He said that on the night of the charity event, which was an evening dinner event held as part of Ramadan, an incredible £80,000 was raised towards the building of a hospital. He added that there was over 500 people in attendance at the event and that donations of thousands were issued by local businesses.

Adam, who was one out of 700 people whose names were in the raffle, said: “I couldn’t believe what I heard. It’s out of this world. It’s not an opportunity everyone gets.

Adam Jalil won a Pilgrimage package to Mecca at a charity event in LeedsAdam Jalil won a Pilgrimage package to Mecca at a charity event in Leeds
"The holy month of Ramadan is a time of spiritual reflection, self-improvement, and heightened devotion and worship. To win such a raffle in the Holy Month is phenomenal and I cannot express the feelings.

"I only visited the blessed lands of Mecca only five months ago, and God has invited me again.”

Adam said that he hopes to undertake the pilgrimage later this year.

Adam said that the charity event was also attended by representatives from Leeds Makkah Mosque, Imam, Qari Asim, CEO Abubakar Supermarket Leeds Abid Hussain and Chairman Leeds Council Mosques Arshad Khatana were present

