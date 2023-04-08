Adam Jalil won the packaged deal for two – which is worth around £1,500 – at a charity event held by the Al Falal Society at the Bilal Centre on Conway Road in Harehills on Tuesday.

Adam explained that the Al Falal Society is a charity that raises funds for people in need in Pakistan. He said that on the night of the charity event, which was an evening dinner event held as part of Ramadan, an incredible £80,000 was raised towards the building of a hospital. He added that there was over 500 people in attendance at the event and that donations of thousands were issued by local businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam, who was one out of 700 people whose names were in the raffle, said: “I couldn’t believe what I heard. It’s out of this world. It’s not an opportunity everyone gets.

Adam Jalil won a Pilgrimage package to Mecca at a charity event in Leeds

"The holy month of Ramadan is a time of spiritual reflection, self-improvement, and heightened devotion and worship. To win such a raffle in the Holy Month is phenomenal and I cannot express the feelings.

"I only visited the blessed lands of Mecca only five months ago, and God has invited me again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam said that he hopes to undertake the pilgrimage later this year.