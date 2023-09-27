Watch more of our videos on Shots!

17-year-old Charlie Whitfield was travelling from Halifax to Leeds on Thursday, September 21 when he saw a young man fall over and injure his head.

A Public Services student at Leeds City College, Charlie gained advanced first aid skills during his time as an army cadet and immediately sprang into action. He applied pressure to the wound and began chest compressions on the passenger, all while issuing instructions to the driver to stop the bus and call 999.

Charlie said: “When I noticed the young man had fallen unconscious, my mind kicked straight into rescue mode. I remained calm in the situation by reassuring myself that I was doing fine; I wanted those around me to have confidence that I had the situation under control.”

Charlie Whitfield was travelling from Halifax to Leeds when he saw a young man beside him fall and injure his head. Pictures: LCC/NW

He continued giving CPR and remained by the young passenger’s side until he was loaded into an ambulance. Charlie has now given first aid eight times and is calling on others to be trained up.

He said: “I believe everyone should learn the basics of first aid such as CPR and applying bandages. It is a key skill that should be taught in schools to make sure that if someone needs help, there is always somebody around who has the knowledge to support them.

”The best advice I can give is to remain calm and confident. If you're not confident in your ability, await further assistance from more advanced first aiders or paramedics.”

Mary Liventhorpe, a volunteer paramedic with St John Ambulance who was also on the bus, was full of praise for Charlie’s quick reactions and ability to stay calm.

She said: “When the paramedics arrived, he gave them one of the best briefs I have ever heard someone give under such an intense situation. It was remarkable how quickly and confidently he took action.