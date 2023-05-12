Natasha Loveridge was filled with anxiety and dreadful thoughts about the cancer metastasising to more parts of her brain in the lead-up to her CT scan last Friday at St James’ Hospital. But she received the positive news that the tumour had been reduced by 24% overall and about 50% in diameter, thanks to her medication.

Natasha, who was diagnosed in December last year, said: “Osimertinib seems to be doing its job – thank goodness! We've got reduction and we can't find my brain metastases on the CT scan. They might still be there but they've certainly reduced. So it is absolutely fantastic and a huge, huge relief.

"A big thanks to my my lung team at Jimmy's – they are just a amazing. They're so supportive as well. You can always go to them. They're always at the end of the phone or an email.”

Natasha Loveridge, left, with her husband moments after finding out her tumours have reduced in considerable size.

The good news has meant that teacher Natasha is now looking to going back to work. She said: “I'm so, so looking forward to it. The whole way through my diagnosis, I just loved my job. I loved just seeing the children and it's never a chore, it's always a pleasure. It's a really hard job, but it's always a pleasure.”

While waiting for the scan, Natasha had been busy fundraising. The teacher held a bake sale at hairdressers Solo in Otley and raised nearly £350 and pledged to continued fundraising for Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation to ensure that others with lung cancer can access help they need.

Upcoming fundraisers include a 1990s disco which is to be held on May 19 and has already raked in £1000 in donations. Another fundraiser, Team Tasha’s Scafell Pike Challenge, will take place on September 23 and has around 50 people committing to the hike for charity.

But Natasha is not the only one getting involved to raise money – her friends are dedicating some of their time to raise money for the charity too in whatever ways they can. One such friend, Andy, is doing a hike of his own up Ben Nevis in Scotland later this month while another friend, behind Rainbow Jane, is hosting craft sessions in June to raise money.

Natasha Loveridge, left, with owner of Solo in Otley, as they hold a bake sale to raise money for Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation.

Natasha has also been on BBC Radio Leeds to talk about lung cancer, particularly among non-smokers like herself. She said: “My main reason for doing these is about awareness, and really trying to bring the idea that if something doesn't feel right, go to the doctor's.”