Once completed, it will be one of the tallest buildings in Leeds at 32 storeys.
Here, we round up the tallest skyscrapers and towers in Leeds - listed in descending order:
The following buildings are the tallest in Leeds
2. Altus House, 114.3m
Altus House, pictured here during construction, is a student skyscraper in the Arena Quarter. The building has 37 storeys and more than 750 student flats and is the tallest building in Leeds and Yorkshire - taking the title from Bridgewater Place in in 2021. Picture submitted by YEP reader David Ian North.
3. Bridgewater Place, 112m
Bridgewater Place, in Holbeck Urban Village, held the record for the tallest building in Leeds and Yorkshire between 2007 and 2021. The skyscraper is home to offices, retail units and residential flats. It has 32 storeys - two are used for car parking, ten for offices and twenty for residential use.
4. Sky Plaza, 106m
Sky Plaza, pictured looming over Leeds, is a residential skyscraper in the Arena Quarter. Completed in 2009, is the world's second tallest student accommodation building after Altus House, providing a home to around 557 students.