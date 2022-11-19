But it was to get worse, after a national newspaper reported on her dad Paul’s inquest in gruesome detail, even taking personal photos without permission from Kay’s social media profile.

Moortown resident Kay now wants to ensure responsible reporting of suicide is observed by more media outlets.

Her calls come on the eve of the International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day – an event in which survivors of suicide loss come together to find hope through their shared experience.

Kay Child says she'll always have the good memories of dad Paul.

Paul Child took his own life in 2019 while he was in a psychiatric institution, following a lifetime of mental health and addiction issues.

Kay, 32, said: “It was a difficult time to go through – it was an awful experience to have to deal with anyway.

"The event was originally just reported by the press in a dry sort of way. I was okay with that.”

But shortly after this, a national newspaper had written a story including graphic details of her dad’s death, and took photographs of him from Kay’s Facebook page.

"I found that really inappropriate and difficult to understand,” said Kay. “They tried to tie my dad into some sort of narrative that he did it to make some sort of statement, which he didn’t.

"Nobody needs to know how it happened.

"The comments under the article were so bad. I should not have looked at them for my own self-preservation, but it provoked such a horrible reaction from people.

"It was really intrusive to see such a sensationalised take on the whole scenario. It was difficult not to let that spiral in terms of my own mental health.”

Despite the shock of the coverage, Kay said she was determined to retain the good memories of her dad.

"The memories are important,” she said. “As time goes by, those are the things you think about.”

Following Paul’s death, Kay attended suicide bereavement meetings with other survivors, who had been through similar with their family members.

Media guidance on reporting suicide from the Samaritans warns outlets to avoid reporting methods of suicide in articles, include references to suicide being preventable and signpost sources of support, avoid dramatic headlines and steer clear of language that sensationalises or glorifies suicide.

Emily Cotter, from Mind Leeds, added: “It is all about how we have these conversations in a way that is not doing more harm than good.

"There is a place for media reporting of it because it is a public health issue.

"We always say ‘post-mention is prevention’.”

So what would Kay say to someone who is going through a recent bereavement like hers?

“Reach out,” she said. “Get as much support as you can.

"Leeds Mind have been incredibly helpful, as has the peer support.

"It’s good to get it out and speak to people who have been through it – sometimes, talking to family members is a bit difficult because they are closer to the subject.”

If you have recently experienced a bereavement to suicide, contact Leeds Mind or Cruse Bereavement Support.

