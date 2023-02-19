These amazing pictures show crowds gathering for Leeds Super Comic-Con 2023 – held at the Royal Armouries Museum.

Fans of comic books, science fiction/fantasy films and television programmes and similar popular arts turned out in force this weekend as Super Comic-Con once again returned to the Royal Armouries Museum at Leeds Dock.

Autograph hunters and fans of Harry Potter got the chance to meet Josh Herdman best known for his role as Gregory Goyle, the brutish sidekick of Draco Malfoy in the iconic film series.

Josh was joined by Mike Quinn – who was the puppeteer on many family favourite shows such as The Muppets, Fraggle Rock, Labyrinth and The Dark Crystal.

Fans attending Leeds Super Comic-Con were encouraged to dress as their favourite pop culture character…be Batman, be a Disney Princess, be a Jedi or even just a plain old Muggle.

Here are the best pictures as captured by YEP photographer Steve Riding...

Leeds Super Comic-Con 2023 Joe Smith of Bradford as Georgie Denbrough and Livia Butler of Seacroft as killer clown Pennywise - from Stephen King's terrifying novel turned record-breaking movie IT.

Leeds Super Comic-Con 2023 Fans of comic books, science fiction/fantasy films and television programmes and similar popular arts turned out in force.

Leeds Super Comic-Con 2023 Lilliana O'Connor of Beeston and Izzy Elliott of Morley enjoyed their visit to the Royal Armouries Museum at Leeds Dock.

Leeds Super Comic-Con 2023 Rebecca Pilkington as inquisitor Reva from the Star Wars and Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi series.