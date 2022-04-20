The Events Management students at Leeds Beckett University will take on a mammoth clean-up operation tomorrow (Photo: Imogen Elmer)

Thousands of people are expected to descend on the park this afternoon to mark April 20, known as 4/20, and in previous years there have been mountains of rubbish left behind.

Rebecca Adkin, 23, is one of a group of Events Management students at Leeds Beckett University who will meet at the park early on Thursday morning.

She hopes that as well as making a practical difference, the clean-up will help to improve the relationship between students and the local community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rubbish cleared away on Woodhouse Moor after 4/20 last year (Photo: Simon Hulme)

“It’s usually a mess," Rebecca told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

"We’ve seen a lot of negative press around it and that’s what has drawn our attention to it.

“It’s really frustrating, because we are grouped as a whole.

"We want to highlight that not all students are creating the mess, or are even at the event. It’s creating this negative tension between students and the local residents."

Around 22 students have signed up for the event and the volunteers will meet at 9am on Thursday morning.

They will litter pick until 11.30am, where they are being provided with refreshments at the Oblong community centre in Woodhouse.

The group have also set up a GoFundMe page for the event, raising money for Oblong as a thank you for their kind gesture.

“We want to show the local residents that we do care," Rebecca added.

"We don’t want the park to be a mess and we do care about the environment. We want everybody to be able to enjoy a clean, tidy space all together.

"We want to spread a positive message and have an impact.”