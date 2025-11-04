Leeds strongman weds strongwoman and even did sumo wrestling match on honeymoon

George Smith, Leeds strongest man 2024, in action.

A Leeds strongman has married a strongwoman and even did sumo on honeymoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Smith, 27, was Leeds strongest man in 2024, King of the north in 2025, and is now set to compete in England's Strongest Man at Doncaster Dome on November 9.

But not before his wedding to fellow strongwoman and university sweetheart, Kathryn Bradney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple were married on October 10 and went on a honeymoon to travel Japan and South Korea, amidst George's competition training.

George says he did some training in the gym while on honeymoon - where he also took part in a sumo wrestling match after his best man challenged a sumo wrestler on his behalf.

George said: “Our wedding day was fantastic, we're both really happy with how it turned out. I’m training hard for my upcoming competitions. It has been daunting, doing everything at once, especially for Kathryn as she’s now in a relatively unfamiliar part of the country too, but we've got through it.

“We don’t do things by halves. It has, of course, been stressful, but we’ve cracked on. We've had a lot of support from friends and family which has helped a lot. They say, ‘life would be boring if it was easy’, which is true but we're ready to be bored for a bit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple met at the University of Bradford, where George studied computer science and Kathryn studied occupational therapy, graduating in 2021 and 2020 respectively.

George’s strongman training began when he became a member of Unique Fitness, the University of Bradford’s on campus gym and sports centre. During lockdown, George was inspired by memories of watching World's Strongest Man, and began rewatching past competitions.

After the lockdown restrictions were lifted, he re-joined Unique Fitness and started doing more strongman-type weightlifting training, and in November 2022 signed up for his first competition in 2023, finishing fourth. Kathryn supported George by taking part in a similar gym weightlifting training regime, entering the same novice competition the following year and ended up winning her category.

George has taken part in a host of strongman competitions over the last two years, finishing first in UK’s Strongest Novice, Mansfield’s Strongest Man, and Leeds Strongest, all last year. His 2025 accolades include winning King of the North (North England's Strongest Man). Kathryn’s strongwoman career accomplishments include finishing first in Implexus First Timers last year and second in Mansfield’s Strongest Woman 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As George trains to take the title of England's Strongest Man, the pair say they will keep going with the sport for as long as they enjoy it.

George added: “Ultimately, it's a hobby, we usually spend just over two hours in the gym after work each night, so we’ll keep going for as long as we enjoy it. We’ve met some fantastic people through the gym, two of which were groomsmen at the wedding.

“My aim was to get to an England’s Strongest Man competition - which I’m doing so I need to work out my next aim. But overall, Kathryn and my goals have been similar - keep going as long as we enjoy it.”