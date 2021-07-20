Youngsters from Holy Family Primary School, in Armley, helped inspire Leeds-based artist Nicolas Dixon before he painted the new work.

The mural, on the side of The Edge sports complex at Leeds University, was unveiled by Leeds' double Olympic triathlon gold medalist Alistair Brownlee and triple gold medal rower Andrew Triggs Hodge.

Nicolas was one of ten artists to be chosen to paint murals across British cities ahead of Friday's Olympic opening ceremony.

Olympic rowing gold medallist Andrew Triggs Hodge helped unveil Nicolas Dixon's mural at The Edge sports complex

It is part of a project by Global Street Art, a company that facilitates large scale street art projects around the world on behalf of Purple Bricks, an official sponsor of Team GB

His latest work features 15 sports which will feature at this year's Games.

Nicolas said: "We did some workshops with the kids at Holy Family to find out what really inspired them about the Olympics and how that could be represented through art.

"It was a great way of getting them involved and they seemed to really enjoy the final piece.

Kids from Holy Family school admire new Olympic mural by Leeds-based artist Nicolas Dixon.

"It was a bit of a race against time to get it finished in the end as I was trying not to miss England playing in the Euros and we had a lot of rain in the last couple of days before it was due to be finished.

"I managed to get it done with just an hour to spare but am really pleased with it.

"It's something to give our athletes a bit of a cheer from home as they won't have many supporters out there to support them because of the Covid restrictions."

The Farsley-based abstract painter is the man behind other pieces of landmark artwork including the Bielsa The Redeemer painting in Wortley.

Leeds-based artist Nicholas Dixon (centre) was joined by Olympic rower Andrew Triggs Hodge (left) and double olympic gold medallist Alistair Brownlee at unveiling of new mural.

Nicolas, a life-long Leeds fan, and ‘Burley Banksy’ Andy McVeigh collaborated for the first time on the project on Oldfield Lane last year

The mural, in Leeds’ colours white, blue and yellow, shows Bielsa in the pose of the Redeemer statue, which famously towers over Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.

Nicolas has also completed artwork across the world, including at a nightclub in Ibiza and a school in Tanzania

Nicolas Dixon's Olumpic mural being unveiled at Leeds University's The Edge sports complex