Leeds Sports Awards 2024: Finalists for prestigious awards announced after record number of nominations
The 21st edition of the awards will celebrate sporting performances at all levels across the city, with athletes, administrators, coaches and unsung heroes on the list this year.
A total of 37 finalists have been selected for 13 different awards, covering a broad range of sports from grassroots to professional level.
Included on the shortlist is cyclist Tom Pidcock MBE, the Leeds Knights, Leeds Hyde Park FC, and athlete Beth Potter, along with many others.
Tickets for the glitzy awards dinner to be hosted by Tanya Arnold and Jamie Jones-Buchanan MBE are available now.
Coun Salma Arif, Leeds City Council's executive member for adult social care, public health and active lifestyles, said: “I am delighted to hear that the awards received a record number of nominations this year, which highlights how important sport is in Leeds.
"The selected finalists highlight the amazing range and breadth of sport in our city, from community level to the world stage. Thank you to everyone that took the time to nominate someone and to the independent judges for their hard work in deciding on the 15 awards that will be given on the night.”
Rob Wadsworth, the chair of Sport Leeds, said: “The Sport Leeds partnership is focused on supporting our network of partners, clubs and teams to provide accessible and inspiring sporting opportunities for our city.
"The number and range of nominations we have received reflects the rich and diverse contribution the people of Leeds make to sport in our city, and we will be delighted to recognise them at the sports awards.
"A huge thank you also goes to our partners Leeds City Council and sponsors University of Leeds, New Balance, UK Coaching, Blacks Solicitors, Technogym, Zoggs and Yorkshire Sport Foundation as without their support and commitment to the awards we would not be able to celebrate the sporting success in the city."
The winners will be announced at Elland Road’s Centenary Pavilion on April 25.
Here is the full list of finalists –
Athletes
Sportsperson
- Beth Potter
- Lois Toulson
- Tom Pidcock MBE
Disability Sportsperson
- Abbie Robinson
- Hannah Cockroft OBE DL
- Kadeena Cox OBE
Young Sportsperson
- Hollie Wilson
- Jonas Rushworth
- Kourosh Khodakhah
Young Disability Sportsperson (Sponsored by Yorkshire Sport Foundation)
- Lucas Town
- Oliver Porter
Beacons of the city
School Achievement (Sponsored by Zoggs)
- Prince Henry's Grammar School
- Shakespeare Primary School
- The Gorse Academies Trust and Leeds Gorse Volleyball Club
Community Coach (Sponsored by Evans Homes)
- Fayme Travis
- Mark Bramfitt
- Mikey Wallis
- Stacey Hubbard
Community Club/Team (Sponsored by Evans Homes)
- Chapel Allerton Runners
- Leeds Hyde Park FC
- S.C.O.T. FC
- The Hunslet Club
Student Club/Team (Sponsored by Technogym)
- Leeds Beckett Tennis Club
- LUUNC - University of Leeds Netball 1st Team
Student Sportsperson (Sponsored by Technogym)
- Bronte Murgett
- Max Burgin
Champions of the city
Inspirational Community Champion/s (Sponsored by University of Leeds)
- Matthew Newby
- Otley Zebras U14 Rugby Team
- Rob Wilson
Outstanding Sports Volunteer (Sponsored by University of Leeds)
- Geraldine Plant
- Nadine Booker
- Steve Boothroyd
Performance Coach (Sponsored by UK Coaching)
- Elaine Brown and Pete Makowski
- Jacob Greenhalgh
- Paul Moseley
Performance Club/Team (Sponsored by New Balance)
- Leeds Gymnastics Club CIC
- Leeds Knights
