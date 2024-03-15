Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 21st edition of the awards will celebrate sporting performances at all levels across the city, with athletes, administrators, coaches and unsung heroes on the list this year.

The finalists for the Leeds Sport Awards 2024 have been announced.

A total of 37 finalists have been selected for 13 different awards, covering a broad range of sports from grassroots to professional level.

Included on the shortlist is cyclist Tom Pidcock MBE, the Leeds Knights, Leeds Hyde Park FC, and athlete Beth Potter, along with many others.

Tickets for the glitzy awards dinner to be hosted by Tanya Arnold and Jamie Jones-Buchanan MBE are available now.

Coun Salma Arif, Leeds City Council's executive member for adult social care, public health and active lifestyles, said: “I am delighted to hear that the awards received a record number of nominations this year, which highlights how important sport is in Leeds.

"The selected finalists highlight the amazing range and breadth of sport in our city, from community level to the world stage. Thank you to everyone that took the time to nominate someone and to the independent judges for their hard work in deciding on the 15 awards that will be given on the night.”

Rob Wadsworth, the chair of Sport Leeds, said: “The Sport Leeds partnership is focused on supporting our network of partners, clubs and teams to provide accessible and inspiring sporting opportunities for our city.

"The number and range of nominations we have received reflects the rich and diverse contribution the people of Leeds make to sport in our city, and we will be delighted to recognise them at the sports awards.

"A huge thank you also goes to our partners Leeds City Council and sponsors University of Leeds, New Balance, UK Coaching, Blacks Solicitors, Technogym, Zoggs and Yorkshire Sport Foundation as without their support and commitment to the awards we would not be able to celebrate the sporting success in the city."

The winners will be announced at Elland Road’s Centenary Pavilion on April 25.

Here is the full list of finalists –

Athletes

Sportsperson

Beth Potter

Lois Toulson

Tom Pidcock MBE

Disability Sportsperson

Abbie Robinson

Hannah Cockroft OBE DL

Kadeena Cox OBE

Young Sportsperson

Hollie Wilson

Jonas Rushworth

Kourosh Khodakhah

Young Disability Sportsperson (Sponsored by Yorkshire Sport Foundation)

Lucas Town

Oliver Porter

Beacons of the city

School Achievement (Sponsored by Zoggs)

Prince Henry's Grammar School

Shakespeare Primary School

The Gorse Academies Trust and Leeds Gorse Volleyball Club

Community Coach (Sponsored by Evans Homes)

Fayme Travis

Mark Bramfitt

Mikey Wallis

Stacey Hubbard

Community Club/Team (Sponsored by Evans Homes)

Chapel Allerton Runners

Leeds Hyde Park FC

S.C.O.T. FC

The Hunslet Club

Student Club/Team (Sponsored by Technogym)

Leeds Beckett Tennis Club

LUUNC - University of Leeds Netball 1st Team

Student Sportsperson (Sponsored by Technogym)

Bronte Murgett

Max Burgin

Champions of the city

Inspirational Community Champion/s (Sponsored by University of Leeds)

Matthew Newby

Otley Zebras U14 Rugby Team

Rob Wilson

Outstanding Sports Volunteer (Sponsored by University of Leeds)

Geraldine Plant

Nadine Booker

Steve Boothroyd

Performance Coach (Sponsored by UK Coaching)

Elaine Brown and Pete Makowski

Jacob Greenhalgh

Paul Moseley

Performance Club/Team (Sponsored by New Balance)