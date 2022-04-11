Leeds Sports Awards 2022 - record number of nominations as ceremony moves one step closer

Peter Mackreth, dean of the Carnegie School of Sport at Leeds Beckett University, said: “We are delighted to support the Leeds Sports Awards 2022 celebrating the wealth of sporting talent in our city. The achievements of those who have excelled in their sport, alongside the invaluable contributions made by those who administer, coach and/or volunteer across our city, creates a sporting community we can be proud of.

"Leeds Beckett University has a long and rich heritage in retaining and attracting sporting talent to Leeds, preparing the next generation of the sporting workforce, and supporting the city’s sporting talent to perform at its best. We look forward to celebrating the achievements of all nominees, finalists and winners at the New Dock Hall.”

Athletes Jenson Connell, Britt Coleman, Jack Broadbent and Jess Woolston alongside dean of the college Peter Mackreth and director Sally Griffiths.

To coincide with the finalist announcement, tickets will be available to purchase for one of the showcase events of the Leeds sporting calendar taking place at New Dock Hall on Thursday, May 12.

Hosted by Tanya Arnold and Jamie Jones-Buchanan, this highlight of the sporting calendar is backed by the Yorkshire Evening Post and presented by Sport Leeds and Leeds City Council.

An audience of more than 600 people is expected to gather at New Dock Hall at the Royal Armouries on Thursday May 12 to see the winners revealed across 17 categories.

As well as the individual awards being judged, and finalists announced, two of the major awards recipients will only be revealed on the evening – Outstanding Service to Sport and Sporting Pride of Leeds.