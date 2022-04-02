The awards celebrate all involved in sport across Leeds, from leading global sports stars to young athletes, along with all coaches and volunteers who helped keep sport going throughout the pandemic.

This year’s awards, set to take place at New Dock Hall on Thursday, May 12, has 16 awards split into three categories – Senior Achievers, Young Achievers and Significant Achievers.

Who will be your Leeds sportsperson of the year.

To nominate in one or more awards visit www.leedssportsawards.co.uk.

The awards are brought to you by Sport Leeds with partners Leeds City Council, Channel 4, University of Leeds, and Blacks Solicitors. The Yorkshire Evening Post is the media partner for the awards.

The full list of awards is:

Senior Achievers

- Sportsman

- Sportswomen

- Male Disability

- Female Disability

Young Achievers (under 18’s)

- Young Sportsman

- Young Sportswomen

- Young Disability Sportsman

- Young Disability Sportswomen

Significant Achievers

- Club/Team Participation

- Club/Team Performance

- Coach Participation

- Coach Performance

- Inspirational Community Champions

- Outstanding Service to Sport

- School Sport