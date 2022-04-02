Leeds Sports Awards 2022 - nominations close soon to pick your 2021 hero

Nominations close for the 2022 Leeds Sports Awards at midnight this Sunday.

By Richard Beecham
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 11:45 am

The awards celebrate all involved in sport across Leeds, from leading global sports stars to young athletes, along with all coaches and volunteers who helped keep sport going throughout the pandemic.

This year’s awards, set to take place at New Dock Hall on Thursday, May 12, has 16 awards split into three categories – Senior Achievers, Young Achievers and Significant Achievers.

Read More

Read More
Student flats to be built on site of former Blue Coyote lap dancing club in Merr...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Who will be your Leeds sportsperson of the year.

To nominate in one or more awards visit www.leedssportsawards.co.uk.

The awards are brought to you by Sport Leeds with partners Leeds City Council, Channel 4, University of Leeds, and Blacks Solicitors. The Yorkshire Evening Post is the media partner for the awards.

The full list of awards is:

Senior Achievers

- Sportsman

- Sportswomen

- Male Disability

- Female Disability

Young Achievers (under 18’s)

- Young Sportsman

- Young Sportswomen

- Young Disability Sportsman

- Young Disability Sportswomen

Significant Achievers

- Club/Team Participation

- Club/Team Performance

- Coach Participation

- Coach Performance

- Inspirational Community Champions

- Outstanding Service to Sport

- School Sport

- Student Sport

NominationsYorkshire Evening PostLeeds City CouncilLeedsCoach