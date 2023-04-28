A soak in a jacuzzi or a relaxing massage could be just the tonic following a rough time of things. You might be thinking to yourself ‘that’s all well and good, but where can I find one around
Leeds? Well look now further as we have the answer.
Here at the
Yorkshire Evening Post, we have pulled together the top 11 best rated spas and wellness centres around Leeds according to Tripadvisor reviews from customers.
In no particular order – take a look below to find your perfect place to switch off and relax...
One five-star reviewer of Infinity Float said: "Amazing submersible experience! I had my first floatation experience today and all I can say is wow! I was surprised how spacious the pod was, so anyone having worries about feeling closed in, don’t it’s perfectly sized to feel roomy." One five-star reviewer of Rosa Thai Therapy said: "Without a doubt the best massage I have ever had. Will definitely be back but this time for 90 minutes. Would recommend. Great value for money and feel so much better" One five-star reviewer of Green Ayurveda Spa said: "Thank you Dr Jolly and team for a superb visit to the Ayurvedic spa. My friends I had the pleasure of experiencing the one day new beginnings spa which included yoga, meditation an Ayurvedic assessment, lunch, full body massages and steam bath personalised to our own needs. It was an amazing day. I would recommend this spa and I’ll certainly be back again." One five-star reviewer at Spa Garden At Iveridge Hall said: "Had a fantastic visit for a spa morning with treatment with my family. The yoga class was a lovely start to put me in a relaxed state." A five-star reviewer for Dragonfly Skin Day Spa said: "Amazing place and its staff. Thanks, Kristina, I enjoy massage. I would recommend this place to my friends." A five-star reviewer for Lush Leeds Spa said: "I hadn't been here in a while but it was just as good as ever - my treatment was wonderfully relaxing and well worth the money. Always a pleasure." One five-star reviewer at Bliss Beauty Spa said: "Fantastic treatment by Beverley, so professional and knowledgeable, totally went above and beyond. Thank you so much would highly recommend." One five-star reviewer for Blue Andaman said: "Massage was amazing! Great to feel relaxed and Pannapat asks how you are often so that she can offer the best possible massage." One five-star reviewer for Royal Zen Spa said: "Very professional service with high standards of hygiene and care. I personally find most masseuse don't have the strength of technique to do proper deep tissue massage with - today's massage was an eyeopener." One five-star reviewer for Thorpe Park Spa said: "Spent the day at the hotel for a spa day.it was lovely from start to finish. Really beautiful spa, relaxation room, treatments were fantastic & afternoon tea was huge." One five-star reviewer for Surin Thai Spa said: "Visited Surin Thai Spa recently and was very impressed. Romy was very welcoming and helped me feel relaxed. She was excellent and worked on my problem areas, and the room was very clean and spacious. I felt so much better when I left and I will definitely come back soon. Recommended."