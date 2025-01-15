Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

TV producers are on the hunt for single people in Leeds ahead of the return of a popular Channel 4 dating show.

First Dates, which is known for its heartwarming blind dates, takes place in “the world’s most romantic restaurant” and is hosted by charming hospitality boss Fred Sirieix.

Fred Sirieix is ready to reopen the First Dates restaurant. | Kieran Cleeves/PA Media Assignments

Later this year, he will be playing cupid once more alongside his team of bartenders and waiting staff who know how to set the mood.

In a statement, producers said: “The world’s most romantic restaurant is opening its doors once again. Are you looking for love? Fred and his team are here to help you find the perfect partner.”

Whether you’re a hopeless romantic or a serial dater, or if you’re just looking for an unforgettable experience, applications are open now.

The producers said they are especially keen to hear from people in Leeds and the surrounding areas.

Applications can be submitted via www.firstdatescasting.co.uk.