Leeds singles looking for love wanted for Channel 4 dating show First Dates - here's how to apply
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
First Dates, which is known for its heartwarming blind dates, takes place in “the world’s most romantic restaurant” and is hosted by charming hospitality boss Fred Sirieix.
Later this year, he will be playing cupid once more alongside his team of bartenders and waiting staff who know how to set the mood.
Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today
In a statement, producers said: “The world’s most romantic restaurant is opening its doors once again. Are you looking for love? Fred and his team are here to help you find the perfect partner.”
Whether you’re a hopeless romantic or a serial dater, or if you’re just looking for an unforgettable experience, applications are open now.
The producers said they are especially keen to hear from people in Leeds and the surrounding areas.
Applications can be submitted via www.firstdatescasting.co.uk.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.