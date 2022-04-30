Leeds set to host a series of events focused on death as part of Dying Matters Awareness Week

The week is designed to encourage communities to discuss death and Kirkgate Market will host the main event on Thursday 5 May from 10-3pm.

There will be several information stalls that attendees can visit to receive guidance on numerous aspects of death, such as wills, estate planning, lasting powers of attorney and end of life planning, whilst there will also be the opportunity to decorate a carboard coffin.

Leeds will host a series of events throughout Dying Matters Awareness Week. Credit: Gary Longbottom

Music will be provided by a New Orleans Jazz Band and a gospel choir and those who attend can sing along with the latter.

Leeds City Council's director of public health Victoria Eaton said: “It’s a subject most people don’t want to talk about until it is too late or forced upon them. Dying Matters Awareness Week is a great chance to start the conversation about death and dying and to encourage people to start their planning earlier, so they are more likely to get the end of life they want."

The theme for this year's Dying Matters Awareness Week is being 'in a good place to die', as according to figures provided by Leeds City Council, 28% of people in the UK who died in 2020 did so at home.

A total of six events will take place across three days during the week and the first is at 1pm on Wednesday 4 May. Local artist Ellie Harrison will be delivering a workshop on supporting older people who have lost loved ones in Bramley, and there will be an arranged walk in Horsforth on the same day during which attendees can meet and then have some refreshments at Cafe Yoga.

On the same day as the event at Kirkgate Market, there will be a Q&A session led by solicitors in Moortown for those seeking information in a relaxed, informal setting.

Friday 6 May will host the final two events of the week, the first of which will be a talk from a St Gemma's Hospice representative on end of life care, the hospice movement and their outreach services.

The second event on the final day involves sharing songs which hold special memories, perhaps of a loved one, in Harehills.