A Leeds schoolgirls football team is celebrating a run of success in their first season.

And Cardinal Heenan Catholic High School’s Year 7 outfit has topped its performance by reaching the finals of the English Schools Football Associations.

Teacher Kim O’Keeffee said: “The girls’ footballers are having a phenomenal season.

“As a new team they have come together and demonstrate fantastic teamwork, supporting and driving each other on.”

The potential of the Meanwood school’s team was spotted last in September when it entered the English Schools Football Associations (ESFA) Girls Under 12 PlayStation 9-a-side Schools’ Cup.

Some 202 schools from across the country entered and the girls retained their composure and steadily progressing through seven rounds to reach the final.

In the semi-final Cardinal Heenan held on to pressure in the final ten minutes, from Valley Gardens to win 3-2.

Headteacher Mr Kelly, said: “The girls’ achievement is astonishing, the students only started their career at Cardinal Heenan last September.

“The girls joined us from several of our partner primary schools and demonstrates how we build on their excellent sporting provisions and success.

“Observing how the team has come together to support each other, ensuring that they develop their individual skills while working as a team with one single purpose, to win!

“They have certainly done that and have become the first football team at Cardinal Heenan, since the 80’s, to reach a final of the ESFA school competition. I look forward to supporting them in the final.”

The countdown has started to the Final on Monday May 22 when the Cardinal Heenan team will play at The Hawthorns, the home of West Bromwich Albion FC.

In the showpiece of the National Competition the team will play Eggbuckland Community College from Plymouth.

