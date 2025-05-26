Leeds doorbell blunder: Hilarious moment woman mistakenly says “love you” to takeaway delivery driver

By Jessica Martin
Published 26th May 2025, 13:38 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Watch as 45-year-old Lyndsey Pinkney from Leeds covers her face with her hand and awkwardly laughs at her comical doorbell blunder.

Doorbell footage shows the hilarious moment a Leeds woman says “love you” to a takeaway delivery driver instead of “thank you”.

Lyndsey Pinkney quickly realised and acknowledged her blunder, which was captured on her Ring doorbell.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lyndsey said: “I have never said love you to someone by accident before, but when my family found out they said it wasn’t a shock as I am quite clumsy…I have made verbal slip ups before numerous times but none were caught on camera or this awkward!”

45-year-old Lyndsey Pinkney from Leeds accidentally says “Love you” to takeaway delivery driver.45-year-old Lyndsey Pinkney from Leeds accidentally says “Love you” to takeaway delivery driver.
45-year-old Lyndsey Pinkney from Leeds accidentally says “Love you” to takeaway delivery driver. | Ring UK and Ireland

Dr Lalitaa Sunglani, world leading psychologist and author of the book ‘High Functioning Anxiety’ said: “Psychologists call these ‘schema slips’ or ‘script errors’. Our brains rely on well-worn mental patterns, or schemas, to help us operate efficiently in daily life. These language mix-ups are part of the brain's habit loop system: a blend of memory, familiarity, and emotional context.

“Saying ”I love you’“ is often a habitual phrase we associate with comfort, safety, or parting, so it's no surprise that it can pop out unexpectedly in a social situation that mimics those emotional cues.”

76% of Brits have admitted to fumbling their words

A new Ring survey of 2,000 UK adults found 76% of Brits have admitted to fumbling their words, in similarly awkward ways. Over a quarter (26%) have shared that they previously made this declaration of love instead of ‘thanks’, with millennials (25-34 year olds) most likely to make the error.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A further 29% of baby boomers admit to the classic mix-up of calling their kids by the wrong sibling’s name, while 44% of Gen Z (13-28 year olds) are more likely to cringe after saying “you too” to well-wishes like “enjoy your meal” or “get well soon.” Perhaps as no surprise, a huge two-fifths (40%) of students, aged 16-24, admitted to calling a teacher "Mum" or "Dad".

Top ten most common verbal slip-ups Brits just can’t stop making

  1. Saying "you too" when someone said "enjoy your meal", "have a safe flight" or "get well soon" (33%)
  2. Calling your child by their sibling's name (24%)
  3. Mixing up the order of your words in a sentence: saying "I wait can't to go" instead of "I can't wait to go" (23%)
  4. Saying "good night" instead of "good morning" (22%)
  5. Transposing the initial sounds of words, such as saying "blushing crow" instead of "crushing blow" (19%)
  6. Accidentally said "bye, love you" at the end of a work call or to someone that’s not your partner (17%)
  7. Calling a teacher "Mum" or "Dad" (16%)
  8. Calling your partner/ child/ loved one by your pet's name (13%)
  9. Saying "I love you" instead of "thank you" (13%)
  10. Calling your current partner by your ex-partner's name (11%)
Related topics:LeedsStudentsGen ZBaby BoomersVideo

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice