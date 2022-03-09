The mural depicts Kevin, 41, in his Leeds Rhinos kit with a ball in hand on the side of a shop near the club's Headingley Stadium.

It was commissioned by Leeds Street Gallery after Kevin raised almost £5million for research into motor neurone disease since former teammate Rob Burrow was diagnosed in 2019.

The artwork was the idea of avid Rhinos fan Dan Whitley, who set up a fundraising campaign to cover the costs of the work, and was painted by James Archer.

Kevin and Rob played together just a few hundred metres from the mural and their friendship touched the hearts of the nation when they appeared on breakfast tv together last November.

Kevin, now defence coach at Leicester Tigers, has completed charity feats including running seven marathons in seven days in December 2020.

And he ran a gruelling 101 miles in 24 hours last November, setting off from the club's Welford Road and finishing at Headingley Stadium.

He won 26 caps for England, who he captained, and 14 caps for Great Britain and is the only captain to have led a team to win three consecutive Super League titles.

Earlier this year he was awarded an OBE for services to rugby league and charity fundraising.