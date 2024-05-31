Leeds Rhinos legends Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow awarded Blue Peter gold badges in heartwarming moment
Appearing on long-running series Blue Peter, the fundraising duo were honoured with a pair of gold badges - the CBBC programme’s highest accolade.
They have been on a mission to raise awareness about motor neurone disease (MND) since 2019, when Rob was diagnosed with the debilitating and life-limiting condition.
Over the last five years, they have raised millions of pounds for various charities, winning the hearts of the nation with their efforts.
Kevin and Rob appeared in the latest episode of Blue Peter this afternoon (May 31), which saw them put some youngsters through their paces with rugby training exercises.
Presenter Joel Mawhinney told them: “What you have done for MND is genuinely inspirational. It shows the true meaning of friendship, so we have something really special for you.”
After being awarded his gold badge, Kevin said: “We both grew up watching Blue Peter so to have one of these is very nice.
“We know how prestigious they are and we’re really honoured.”
