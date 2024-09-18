Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rob Burrow’s widow hopes people will see and hear some of the “fun and the laughter” the former rugby league star enjoyed before his death from motor neurone disease (MND).

Lindsey Burrow was by her husband’s side as he recorded his final podcast series and hopes people will “remember what a great guy Rob was” when they hear it.

Five new episodes of the show, Rob Burrow Seven, Meets, is to be made available on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio Leeds from September 26 – which would have been his 42nd birthday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindsey Burrow, the widow of late Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow, said she hopes people will “remember what a great guy" he was when they hear new episodes of his podcast. | Steve Riding

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “Rob had so much enjoyment recording the podcast. He would want people to hear the episodes and the fun and the laughter, that was what Rob was about.

“He never felt sorry for himself. He just got on with life and I think he’d be proud to have this series out. I really hope people enjoy listening to it and remember what a great guy Rob was.”

Rob died in June at the age of 41, four and a half years after being diagnosed with the degenerative disease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was diagnosed with MND barely two years after ending his stellar playing career, but refused to give up the fight and threw himself into a campaign to raise awareness of the condition and help raise funds to find a cure.

Retired Lioness Steph Houghton and her husband, former footballer Stephen Darby, who has MND, plus Burrow’s friend and former rugby league teammate Kevin Sinfield are among the guests.

The conversation with Sinfield, who had raised more than £15 million since his friend was diagnosed with MND, reveals the depth of their friendship and a mutual love of playing pranks. They both received CBEs for services to MND awareness.

Ex-boxer and now coach Ricky Hatton and former cricketer Stuart Broad are also guests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The series aims to celebrate Burrow’s life and legacy and a special one-off episode is to be made available from Wednesday featuring sport stars such as Wayne Rooney, Jonny Wilkinson and Dame Kelly Holmes, who ask him questions.

Earlier this year, Rob Burrow Seven, Meets was one of the big winners at the Audio and Radio Industry Awards (Arias), winning two gold awards – for best new podcast and the creative innovation award. It also won two silvers for best new presenter and the impact award.

Rob launched his BBC Radio Leeds podcast Seven last year, which showcases inspirational stories from sporting greats.

Chris Burns, controller of audio commissioning, said: “Rob was a unique talent and incredibly well loved. He approached his illness with bravery and humour and that shines through every episode of the podcast.

“I am proud that we were able to work with him and his wife Lindsey on such a special project.”