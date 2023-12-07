Kevin Sinfield is set to cross the finish line of his most daunting challenge to date this afternoon (Thursday).

On each marathon, he is – quite literally – going the extra mile as he runs slightly further than the distance of a normal marathon, symbolising the amount that people can do for their friends when they are facing tough times.

The former club captain was welcomed into Brighton with sunshine and blue skies on Wednesday for the penultimate stage of his challenge in aid of motor neurone disease, which has so far raised almost £600,000.

Kevin Sinfield after completing day six of the 7 in 7 in 7 Challenge in Brighton and Hove (Photo by Adam Davy/PA Wire)

Before setting off, Sinfield said: “It has absolutely chucked it down and been freezing and windy, then we come to Brighton and get the sunshine and blue skies. We are really happy to be here and will give it our best shot.

“We know what we are doing here. We are representing the beautiful community, trying to raise some awareness and funds to try and fund a cure, but we are also trying to change how people feel about the MND community and how people feel about each other.

“It is not about running marathons, I know our team are doing it today, it is about trying to find a little bit where you can help somebody. If you can do that in the run up to Christmas, then we’ve done our job.”

After completing the marathon distance, Sinfield met with supporters before then heading off again from Brighton Beach front for the extra mile.

Since starting his ultra-marathon quest in 2020, the 43-year-old has raised over £8million to help fund research and help those with the disease (Photo by Adam Davy/PA Wire)

“Well, good afternoon Brighton. It is supposed to be the sixth of December and it is like the sixth of July – who has brought this for us today?,” he said in a video posted on Leeds Rhinos’ social media.

“We have been in wind, we have been in rain, snow and been in hail stones – we come here and you give us this, so thank you very much.

“The team have really enjoyed being here. We got in at midnight and everyone has been so welcoming and fantastic with us.

“We have loved running around the city. It has been brilliant, we have had a great time.”

Sinfield added: “What we have done the last few years as a team has been about raising awareness and funds for this beautiful community.

Inspired by former Leeds team-mate Rob Burrow, the 43-year-old’s final leg today is scheduled to start from noon at Twickenham, home of England’s rugby union side.

The course will head through Richmond Park for the extra mile before finishing in central London past Westminster and Trafalgar Square then onto the Mall at around 4pm.