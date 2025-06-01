13 passionate photos as fans cheer on Leeds Rhinos during thrilling derby win over Wakefield Trinity

Leeds Rhinos fans turned out in force to cheer on their side to a nail-biting derby victory over Wakefield Trinity at AMT Headingley.

In front of a passionate crowd of more than 15,000 yesterday (May 31) - as well as a national TV audience on BBC Two - the Rhinos edged out Trinity in a dramatic contest that kept supporters on the edge of their seats until the final whistle.

Wakefield’s spirited fightback set up a tense finish, but Leeds held firm to clinch their fourth win on the bounce.

The match also marked the club’s annual motor neurone disease awareness game, adding extra meaning to an already electric occasion.

As Rhinos fans played their part at an unforgettable event, here are 19 fantastic pictures capturing the pride of supporters at Headingley -

Leeds Rhinos fans turned out in force to cheer on their side to a nail-biting derby victory over Wakefield Trinity at AMT Headingley

1. Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

Leeds Rhinos fans turned out in force to cheer on their side to a nail-biting derby victory over Wakefield Trinity at AMT Headingley | Steve Riding

It attracted a passionate crowd of more than 15,000 yesterday.

2. Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

It attracted a passionate crowd of more than 15,000 yesterday. | Steve Riding

Leeds Hospitals Charity collectors Colin Sinclair, Rose Macpherson, Isabel Barlow, and Daniel Fearnley.

3. Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

Leeds Hospitals Charity collectors Colin Sinclair, Rose Macpherson, Isabel Barlow, and Daniel Fearnley. | Steve Riding

Ellis Robinson and daughter Isla-Rose, seven, of Middleton, meet Ronnie Rhino.

4. Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

Ellis Robinson and daughter Isla-Rose, seven, of Middleton, meet Ronnie Rhino. | Steve Riding

The Rhinos edged out Trinity in a dramatic contest that kept supporters on the edge of their seats until the final whistle.

5. Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

The Rhinos edged out Trinity in a dramatic contest that kept supporters on the edge of their seats until the final whistle. | Steve Riding

Wakefield’s spirited fightback set up a tense finish, but Leeds held firm to clinch their fourth win on the bounce.

6. Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield’s spirited fightback set up a tense finish, but Leeds held firm to clinch their fourth win on the bounce. | Steve Riding

