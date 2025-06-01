In front of a passionate crowd of more than 15,000 yesterday (May 31) - as well as a national TV audience on BBC Two - the Rhinos edged out Trinity in a dramatic contest that kept supporters on the edge of their seats until the final whistle.
Wakefield’s spirited fightback set up a tense finish, but Leeds held firm to clinch their fourth win on the bounce.
The match also marked the club’s annual motor neurone disease awareness game, adding extra meaning to an already electric occasion.
As Rhinos fans played their part at an unforgettable event, here are 19 fantastic pictures capturing the pride of supporters at Headingley -
1. Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity
Leeds Rhinos fans turned out in force to cheer on their side to a nail-biting derby victory over Wakefield Trinity at AMT Headingley | Steve Riding
2. Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity
It attracted a passionate crowd of more than 15,000 yesterday. | Steve Riding
3. Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity
Leeds Hospitals Charity collectors Colin Sinclair, Rose Macpherson, Isabel Barlow, and Daniel Fearnley. | Steve Riding
4. Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity
Ellis Robinson and daughter Isla-Rose, seven, of Middleton, meet Ronnie Rhino. | Steve Riding
5. Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity
The Rhinos edged out Trinity in a dramatic contest that kept supporters on the edge of their seats until the final whistle. | Steve Riding
6. Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity
Wakefield’s spirited fightback set up a tense finish, but Leeds held firm to clinch their fourth win on the bounce. | Steve Riding
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.