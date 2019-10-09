Leeds restaurants honoured in coveted Michelin awards

Chef Michael O'Hare of Man Behind the Curtain, which has been awarded a Michelin star. Photograph: Carl Sukonik | The Vain Photography

The Man Behind the Curtain, run by chef Michael O’Hare, at city centre Vicar Lane, was awarded one star.

It is the only restaurant in Leeds which holds a Michelin Star and the second restaurant in the city to have ever been awarded one. It also won a Michelin Star in 2015, just a year after opening.

It joins four others across Yorkshire to secure the one star accolade – The Angel at Hetton; the Black Swan at Oldstead; Pipe and Glass at Dalton; and the Star Inn at Harome.

Chef Matt Healy

Elsewhere, Leeds restaurant Matt Healy x The Foundry, in Holbeck, was one of just a handful of Leeds venues to be awarded with a Michelin Plate – just weeks after being included in the Good Food Guide 2020.

Owner and head chef Matt Healy and the Seventh Course Ltd team are also behind Grön Kafe in Roundhay and The Beehive in Thorner.

Matt said: “Just two years ago I was in a completely different job and couldn’t have even dreamed of this. Now we have three venues across Leeds and a Michelin Plate for The Foundry.

Tharavadu at Mill Hill

“We’re really chuffed, it feels very surreal but it’s so great to see all of our hard work paying off.”

This year the Michelin Guide, which is considered the most important culinary ranking in the world, has listed just 10 restaurants in Leeds and two in Ilkley.

Matt Healy x The Foundry received the Michelin Plate recommendation following visits from inspectors.

Speaking about The Foundry, Michelin Guide inspectors said: “Exposed brickwork and period features set the scene at this former foundry, which has a smart, rustic feel and a large courtyard terrace for warmer days. The frequently changing menu offers both modern and classical dishes in a mix of sizes. Don’t miss the wonderful crème brûlée.”

Tharavadu, the Leeds city centre based Indian Kerala restaurant, retained its place in the Michelin Guide for the fifth year in a row.

Sibby Jose, owner of Tharavadu, said: “We opened in 2014 and since then have been featured in the Michelin Guide.

“One day we will win the star. People love it here because of the food. We have one customer who comes all the way from Brighton every six months. Once people have eaten here, they won’t ever taste anything as good again.”

Guide to the Michelin awards

There are four levels of honour.

Being included in the guide is a recommendation in itself.

A Michelin Star, graded with either one, two or three stars is what every restaurant dreams of.

The Bib Gourmand distinction, is the honour which highlights restaurants that serve high-quality food at a reasonable price, usually at a set amount.

The Michelin Plate is the symbol for those restaurants that have neither a star nor a Bib Gourmand.

For restaurants, being in the selection is a sign of very good food, and the Michelin Plate is the symbol for that.

Many restaurants start off by entering and being featured in the guide and then moving up to a plate, or getting a star in following years.