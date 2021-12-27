Leeds restaurant Fleur Cafe and Wakefield's Casa Peri Peri to give out free hot dinners to people in need on New Year's Day
A Leeds restaurant is giving away hot dinners to people in need on New Year's Day.
Fleur Cafe, in The Light Shopping Centre, will be providing a hot cooked meal to those who would otherwise go without one on Saturday, January 1.
The restaurant, dubbed the 'most Instagrammable in Leeds' for its décor, will be giving away 50 boxes of chicken curry and basmati rice.
It will be on a first come, first served basis.
Sister restaurant Casa Peri Peri, in Wakefield, will also be providing 50 free meals.
The Trinity Walk based site will be offering grilled peri peri chicken and spicy rice.
Bobby Geetha runs Fléur Cafe along with owner Zack Issak,
The chef, and former Masterchef star, said: "When you are in a position to take decisions this must be used to try to help a disadvantaged person in a positive way.
"In our humble way we are doing our part, if we could afford to do this monthly we would".
Read More
Sharing the news on Facebook, a spokesman for the restaurants said: "On the 1st of January, we are giving hot cooked meals for those who haven't enjoyed a hot cooked meal over the festive period.
"We are offering meal packs for those in need. Pick up in store on Saturday 5pm to 6pm only.
"A limit of 50 boxes in both Casa Peri Peri and Fleur Restaurant and Bar.
"Spread the word and lets spread the spirit of giving."
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you'll see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe