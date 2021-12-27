Fleur Cafe, in The Light Shopping Centre, will be providing a hot cooked meal to those who would otherwise go without one on Saturday, January 1.

The restaurant, dubbed the 'most Instagrammable in Leeds' for its décor, will be giving away 50 boxes of chicken curry and basmati rice.

It will be on a first come, first served basis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleur Cafe will be giving free meals to those in need on New Year's Day. Bobby Geetha with Fleur chefs Zubair, left, and George Smith. Photo: Steve Riding

Sister restaurant Casa Peri Peri, in Wakefield, will also be providing 50 free meals.

The Trinity Walk based site will be offering grilled peri peri chicken and spicy rice.

Bobby Geetha runs Fléur Cafe along with owner Zack Issak,

The chef, and former Masterchef star, said: "When you are in a position to take decisions this must be used to try to help a disadvantaged person in a positive way.

"In our humble way we are doing our part, if we could afford to do this monthly we would".

Sharing the news on Facebook, a spokesman for the restaurants said: "On the 1st of January, we are giving hot cooked meals for those who haven't enjoyed a hot cooked meal over the festive period.

"We are offering meal packs for those in need. Pick up in store on Saturday 5pm to 6pm only.

"A limit of 50 boxes in both Casa Peri Peri and Fleur Restaurant and Bar.

"Spread the word and lets spread the spirit of giving."