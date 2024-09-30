Leeds residents kick off a winning day at Milewood’s five-a-side football championship

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Milewood’s annual five-a-side football championship delivered another memorable day for its service users, with teams from Wood Lane Lodge, Hillside, and Rodley House in Leeds joining others from across the company’s 45 homes to compete in a fun, inclusive event at the Wakefield Indoor Football Centre.

The tournament, which has been a fixture of the Milewood calendar for two decades, featured numerous five-a-side football matches as well as activities like table tennis, large Jenga, hula hoops, and arts and crafts. Each year, the event provides an opportunity for residents and staff to come together, fostering a sense of community and camaraderie.

Alongside the matches, participants from Wood Lane Lodge, Hillside, and Rodley House enjoyed a range of games and activities designed to ensure everyone could take part in the day.

A standout moment of the day came when one of the service users, fulfilling a long-held dream, served as the referee for a match. The game took an unexpected turn when Ghostbusters characters Slimer and the Stay Put Marshmallow Man made a surprise appearance on the pitch. The referee, delighted by the opportunity, issued his first-ever red card, a moment that was a highlight for participants and spectators alike.

Milewood staff and residents

The day concluded with an awards ceremony, where residents from Wood Lane Lodge, Hillside, and Rodley House proudly received participation medals. Trophies were handed out for categories including best goal scorer, best striker, and best dressed team, ensuring every home took something away from the day.

Martyn Heginbotham, chief executive of Milewood, added, “Our goal at Milewood is to create meaningful experiences for our residents. This annual tournament not only promotes fitness and fun, but it also reinforces the strong sense of community that is so central to our approach.”

Milewood, which provides individualised support services for adults with disabilities, has a long-standing commitment to promoting independence and inclusion. The football championship is one of many ways the organisation fosters engagement and brings people together.

Farah Hutchinson, regional manager at Milewood, said, “This event is something our service users at Wood Lane Lodge, Hillside, and Rodley House look forward to each year. It's a chance for everyone to come together, have fun, and feel part of the Milewood family. Many of our residents have been with us for years, and this tournament is a tradition they treasure.”