What started with a coach trip in the late 1970s has turned into almost four decades of wedded bliss for a Leeds couple.

Brian and Barbara Townend have celebrated 39 years of marriage with a surprise anniversary party organised by staff at their care home.

The pair first met at Featherstone Rugby Club while boarding a coach to watch the Challenge Cup Final at Wembley.

They tied the knot in 1986 at Pontefract Registry Office and have been inseparable ever since.

Having moved into Wykebeck Court care home, in Harehills, together a year ago, staff at the home planned a special dining experience to celebrate their milestone.

A private area was decorated for the occasion, and the home’s chefs prepared a special dinner featuring the couple’s favourite dishes and champagne.

After their meal, some of their family members joined them to continue the celebrations.

When asked about the secret to a long, happy marriage, Barbara, 91, joked: “The recipe to a happy marriage is to let him do what he wants.”

Brian, 89, added: “As long as she’s happy, I’m happy.”

Julie Mayfield, home manager at Wykebeck Court, described the event as a beautiful celebration of love.

She said: “Brian and Barbara are a wonderful couple, we love having them here.

“We believe it’s important to celebrate all of our residents’ milestones and big life moments, we wanted to make a fuss on their special day by organising the surprise dinner event.”

Barbara is passionate about dress making and always enjoyed attending church fayres. She takes part in many activities in the home, including live music and entertainment.

Brian is a lifelong rugby fan who used to play the sport and still enjoys watching games. He is also interested in gardening and horse racing.

Wykebeck Court Bupa Care Home welcomes residents in need of nursing or residential care, including those living with early stage dementia and Parkinson’s.