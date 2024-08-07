Leeds renters: Know your rights - Local expert shares crucial tips

A whopping 5.7m UK households are renters, yet many are unaware of their rights as one.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Renting a property can be a lengthy, challenging, and often baffling process. But the good news is that the experts are here to help, with Grainger plc, the UK’s largest listed provider of private rental homes, on hand to answer all your burning questions.

Jonathan Pitt, Director of Lettings and Residential Marketing has compiled histop rights that all renters should be aware of before signing on the dotted line, helping ease the process and avoid any unexpected surprises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Live in a property that’s safe and in a good state of repair

Understanding your rights as a renter is important to know

As a renter, you should have the right to live in a property which is safe and in a livable state. It’s down to you to assess this prior to entering into a rental agreement and to set boundaries on what is acceptable.

Have your deposit returned when the tenancy ends

At the end of your tenancy, the landlord should return the deposit within a specified window. It’s the landlord’s responsibility to protect the depositthrough a Government-approved tenancy deposit protection scheme. It is important that you check where the deposit will be kept, to ensure you’reclear with the process.

Know who your landlord is, and who is responsible for day-to-day management

Grainger are home of the rental specialists

Learning who the landlord and if applicable, property manager, is will enableyou to establish if they’re legitimate and trustworthy, while helping you understand their expectations and management style. If you do not know who your landlord is, write to the person or company you pay rent to. Your landlord can be fined if they do not give you this information within 21 days.

Make sure your tenancy agreement is fair and compliant with the law

In addition to a valid tenancy agreement, you should receive a copy of the How to Rent Guide and Energy Performance Certificate for the property. It’simportant to know the EPC rating of your property which will help indicatewhat your energy bills might be like. Ideally, you should aim for a property with an EPC rating from A-C, representing the highest levels of energy efficiency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pay other charges as agreed with the landlord

Besides the obvious rental costs, often you are responsible for all other expenses. It’s crucial to find out your rates early on, whether it be council tax bands, local water suppliers, electricity or gas suppliers, to ensure you’re on the correct and best rate, avoiding any unwelcome surprises further down the line.

Only sublet a property if your landlord allows it

Most contracts have a clause stating that you may only sublet your property with your landlord’s permission. You must ensure this is permitted before engaging in a sublet to avoid any negative repercussions and potential evictionfrom the property.

Jonathan Pitt said: "Knowing your rights as a renter is paramount before engaging in a rental agreement, whether that be private rental or build-to-rent.

“It’s important to know exactly what you’re getting into, what you can and can’t do with regards to your rental property, and to develop a smooth plan of action to ensure smart rental decisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Determining the key details of your rental property is the first step to securing a suitable rental agreement and home which is fit for purpose and,more importantly, right for you as an individual.”

For more information, visit: https://www.graingerplc.co.uk/