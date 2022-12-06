Leeds pubs showing England v France match offering free sausage and bacon baps for fans
Sarnie-enthused England fans in Leeds are in for a treat if they go to the pub this weekend.
Not only can they watch their beloved Three Lions take on the reigning world champions France, they can also get their hands on a sausage, bacon or Quorn bap – but only with a secret code word.
Those wishing to get their hands on a meaty treat will have to repeat the line “mmm bap day” – a sophisticated play on the name of France star Kylian Mbappe, who has already notched five goals at the tournament (though his sausage sandwich consumption numbers are not clear).
Hungry Horse pubs in Leeds include the Lawnswood Arms in Adel, as well as the Lord Gascoigne in Garforth, and the offer is valid until noon on Saturday, December 10.
Sarah Williams, senior marketing manager for Hungry Horse, said: “While Southgate’s team will be getting ready to fend off Mbappé and the rest of Les Bleus in Qatar, the only thing our customers need worry about is which of the free sausage, bacon or Quorn sausages baps they’ll be opting for.
“At Hungry Horse we’re big on the spirit of generosity, so as football fever grips the nation, it made sense to give that little something extra back to our customers.”
England will take on Les Bleus in good spirits, having had their best ever start to a World Cup, scoring 12 goals in the process.
For more information on the participating pubs near you – visit the website.