Leeds pub landlord's cancer charity bid to transport pint 60 miles without spilling a drop

Rich Hodgson from the Lord Darcy Leeds is one of seven pub landlords across the country who will be transporting one pint of Ice Breaker Pale Ale.

They will be taking it straight from the brewery all the way north to Newcastle-upon-Tyne in time to raise a toast on Freedom Day – and all in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Rich is transporting the pint from the Lord Darcy on Harrogate Road in north Leeds today (Thurs July 15) to the Norman Conquest in Middlesbrough.

After the 60 mile journey Rich will hand the beer over to a colleague to undertake the next leg of the journey.

The landlords are competing to see who can help to transport it in the most creative way.

A smooth journey will be key as Greene King has pledged to donate £1 to Macmillan for every millilitre of ale that arrives at the next pub.

With 568 milliliters in a pint, there’s a potential donation of over £4,500 for the complete journey.

Rich said: “Obviously 60 miles is quite a distance to transport a pint in rollerblades which is why I’m calling on the support of my regulars and the locals of Leeds to encourage me as I set off on my journey, and to help me pass the pint of Greene King Ice Breaker Pale Ale to the next location.

"If you regularly travel in the direction of Middlesbrough and are happy to pack a pint in your rucksack or on your passenger seat, we would really like your help!”

“I’m excited to undertake the relay, but also looking forward to returning back to Lord Darcy in Leeds in time to mark Freedom Day with my team and regulars, to thank them for their support during such challenging times.”

Any locals who spot the ale on tour with the Greene King flags and share it on social media with #passthepint will be added into a randomly selected prize draw for the chance to win a £50 Greene King gift card.