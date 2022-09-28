Leeds police thank public for help after elderly man goes missing from St James’ Hospital
Police have thanked the public for their help after an elderly man was reported missing from Leeds.
Austin Burke, who is 85, had last been seen leaving St James’ Hospital this morning.
West Yorkshire Police issued an appeal this afternoon, saying there were concerns for his welfare.
In a further update, a force spokesperson said: “Austin Burke, who was the subject of a missing person's appeal earlier today has been found safe and well.
“Thank you for sharing our appeal.”