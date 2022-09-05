News you can trust since 1890
Leeds police reunite lost husky with 'distraught' owners after it ran from Garforth to Hunslet

Police have reunited a lost husky with her “distraught” owners after the pooch went on the run.

By Abbey Maclure
Monday, 5th September 2022, 11:59 am

Cali, who had recently moved to Garforth with her family, managed to get lost on Saturday night.

Officers from the Leeds East Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) launched an appeal to find her.

On Sunday morning, Cali was eventually spotted by a family many miles away in Hunslet.

Police managed to track Cali down and reunite her with her worried family (Photo left: WYP)

In a Facebook post, the Leeds East NPT said: “Cali the Husky, who has recently moved to the area managed to get lost on Saturday night leaving her owners distraught.

"Cali covered quite a distance overnight.

"After some good teamwork, and running (who knew Husky’s were so fast!?) Garforth NPT officers managed to secure Cali and contact her very relieved owners.

"After an emotional reunion with ‘mum’ she is now safely back home with her family. Other than sore paws she is ok.

“Thank you to the members of the public who assisted in getting this beautiful girl back home safe!”

